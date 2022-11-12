Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide Next / Russell's helmet broke headrest after Brazil F1 gravel trap battering
Formula 1 News

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine has agreed to end its contract with Oscar Piastri, allowing McLaren's future Formula 1 driver to make an earlier than expected start to life with the team.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

The two teams have been discussing Piastri’s contractual situation since he was announced as a 2023 McLaren driver in the summer.

Given the animosity surrounding Piastri’s move to the Woking outfit, Alpine initially appeared reluctant to do anything that might help him get a head start with his new team, with discussions dragging on for several weeks.

However the first sign that there had been progress came when it emerged that Piastri recently spent two days at Paul Ricard at the wheel of last year’s MCL35M, the car previously used to give some initial F1 mileage to Colton Herta, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward.

McLaren has thus far given no details of the Paul Ricard test, other than simply confirming that it took place.

A final agreement with Alpine to formally release Piastri before the end of the calendar year has now been reached and he is set to make his first public appearance with McLaren in the current MCL36 at the young driver test on the Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi GP.

It’s understood that he won’t be taking part in FP1 on the Abu Dhabi race weekend, as that falls within this racing season.

In any case, McLaren has a previous commitment to run O’Ward in that session, having given Palou an outing in Austin.

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirmed to Autosport that a deal had been reached, and that Piastri was free to take part in the Abu Dhabi test.

“There was a negotiation on an agreement as to how to part ways,” said Szafnauer.

“We’re drawing a line under it. Once this season ends, he’s free to go and do whatever he wants to do.”

Asked about the Ricard test he said: “All that was part of it.”

Read Also:

Szafnauer and McLaren boss Andreas Seidl are expected to comment further on the Piastri situation in Saturday’s FIA press conference in Brazil.

As previously reported Piastri won’t be the only driver sampling his new team at the combined Abu Dhabi rookie and tyre test, with Fernando Alonso set to drive for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly at Alpine, and Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

shares
comments
Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Previous article

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Next article

Russell's helmet broke headrest after Brazil F1 gravel trap battering

Russell's helmet broke headrest after Brazil F1 gravel trap battering
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move

How Magnussen pulled off a shock F1 pole in Brazil São Paulo GP
Formula 1

How Magnussen pulled off a shock F1 pole in Brazil

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

More
Oscar Piastri
McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season
Formula 1

McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes Italian GP
Formula 1

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme
Formula 1

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from top spot after winning the sprint race for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.