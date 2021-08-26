Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

By:

Lewis Hamilton says his working relationship with Valtteri Bottas is “better than ever”, but will support whatever decision Mercedes takes over his Formula 1 team-mate for 2022.

Hamilton and Bottas have raced together at Mercedes since the start of 2017, winning four constructors’ championships in that period, with Hamilton taking the drivers’ title in all those years as well.

Mercedes is currently weighing up whether to continue with Bottas as Hamilton’s teammate for next year or promote junior driver George Russell into the seat from Williams.

Hamilton has spoken highly of Bottas throughout their time as teammates, and said in June that he did not “necessarily see that it needs to change” for 2022.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff previously said that a decision would be taken over the summer months. While no announcement has been made, Bottas and Russell stayed coy about any possible call on Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in the garage

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in the garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport if he was talking to Wolff about things or was involved in the process, Hamilton said they had naturally spoken about plans, but that he would support Mercedes’ final decision.

“I’ve obviously been vocal in the past of my loyalty to Valtteri, and worked incredibly closely with him,” Hamilton said.

“I think our working relationship is better than ever.

“Toto’s a great leader, and as I’ve said in the past, we always stay connected. Of course, we talk about these things.

“And naturally, we’re all part of the same team, we want what’s best for the team moving forwards, we want to win more championships, and so we just have conversations.

“At the end of the day, it’s just down to him and the board at Mercedes to make that decision. I’m a part of the team so I’ll support them whichever way they go, naturally.

“But yeah, I’m just at the moment trying to put all of my energy into doing the best I can this season.”

Read Also:

Hamilton heads into the second half of the season leading Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship as he bids for a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton had trailed Verstappen by 32 points after the Austrian Grand Prix, but has seen momentum swing in his favour after winning at Silverstone and finishing second in Hungary.

“We've definitely upped our game,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve also, even just during this break, in terms of taking time to reflect on looking at where we've been and where we're going, I have no doubts that we will take another step forward in our processes and how we apply ourselves.

“It's been a real positive thing to see.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

Previous article

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

2 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

43 min
3
MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

16 min
5
Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

1 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
F1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

16m
Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
F1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

43m
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
F1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

1 h
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
F1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

2 h
How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero
F1

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero

2 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues F1 car development
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues F1 car development

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
1 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
22 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.