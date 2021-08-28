Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Fernando Alonso says planned barrier changes at Spa’s Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex will not eradicate high-speed crashes at the famous Formula 1 corner following Lando Norris's Belgian Grand Prix qualifying crash.

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

Following the fatal accident suffered by Anthoine Hubert in a Formula 2 race in 2019, there has been a growing debate about safety at Spa-Francorchamps' famous uphill sweepers in the wake of recent incidents there.

Williams F1 reserve Jack Aitken’s smash in a Lamborghini GT3 car at the Spa 24 Hours, a six-car pile-up in W Series qualifying on Friday and Norris’s qualifying shunt have all served to add to growing calls for safety tweaks to be made.

And while Spa chiefs have already announced plans for renovations at this area for 2022, which will include wider run offs and the addition of gravel traps, double world champion Alonso is sceptical about them stopping all incidents from happening.

PLUS: The evolution of Eau Rouge 

Speaking on Saturday following his elimination from qualifying in Q2, the Alpine driver said: “Even with a different barrier, probably you save some of the accidents, but it is still a high speed corner.

“It is the nature of the circuit and that is why it is special."

Alonso also believes that the 4.352-mile circuit's length, Spa being the longest track on the F1 calendar, also make it tricky to judge when to stop sessions during deteriorating weather conditions.

“It's very difficult to keep up with the track conditions because it is a long lap with 20 cars running, so every lap you get a different feeling and a different track condition,” he said.

“When it is drying up it is always good news, but when is getting wetter and wetter it is sometimes a surprise with aquaplaning. So it is difficult to predict.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr said drivers had long pushed for changes to be made to the barriers at Eau Rouge, but had been assured by the FIA that the situation was being dealt with.

“It’s very obvious that this corner has a fundamental issue that means when you crash, first of all, you crash very heavy and second, you crash back into the circuit,” said the Spaniard.

“This is when, in these kind of conditions, in the spray, if someone in P2 crashes and someone coming in P17 doesn’t know, it’s an extremely dangerous situation that we as drivers, we have asked for changes.

“We’ve asked for reviewing this corner, and we’ve been told that the FIA is already on it. So we are more calm about it, but this year is going to be another tricky one.”

Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc said that while drivers welcomed what was being planned for 2022, he was left ‘praying’ that nothing bad happens this year.

“It was very scary for me to see, as for everyone, this crash at the same place where I’ve lost a friend two years ago,” he said.

“It was incredibly good to see Lando walking out alone, out of the car.

“In terms of the track, they know that there is something there that needs to change, and the changes are planned for next year I think, which is good to know. Then for this season, I just pray for nothing to happen.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Previous article

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

1 h
2
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

35 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

1 h
5
Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

1 h
Latest news
Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa
F1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

6m
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
F1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

16m
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
F1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

35m
Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
F1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

50m
F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
F1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

1 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern Belgian GP
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
6 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.