W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series / Spa-Francorchamps News

W Series Spa crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

By:

Beitske Visser has said walking away from the horrific W Series crash at Spa with no severe injuries is “proof” that cars are safer now than they used to be.

W Series Spa crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

The Dutch driver was involved in a six-car collision at Eau Rouge after localised rainfall sent cars spinning across the track.

Visser and M Forbes Motorsport team-mate Ayla Agren were both taken to the medical centre and then hospital following the crash, which took place during qualifying, but were both discharged.

Visser said it was a “relief” that she had suffered no fractures after her car was flipped upside down, and that she was “relatively okay, just quite sore.”

Asked if this was proof that the cars are significantly safer than they used to be, she said: “Yeah, definitely. I think if you look at the crash and you see that I have three big hits from different angles and yeah, I got out of the car by myself.

“I think there was definitely someone looking over me, and it also definitely proves that the cars are safer now.”

She said she had “no idea” what could be done to improve safety at the corner, and said this crash was “just an unlucky situation with it suddenly having a local rain shower in that corner.

“I think if it happened in another corner, it would have been a crash as well but probably a bit less impact,” she said. “I don’t really know what they can do to change it because you can’t really make the run off bigger because it’s a cliff afterwards.”

W Series field

W Series field

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Visser also said she was “shocked” by the “scary” footage of the crash, adding that she “didn’t realise how big it was” from inside the cockpit.

The crash also involved Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton, Belen Garcia and Fabienne Wohlwend.

 

Moore was first into the corner before losing the rear of the car and firing into the barriers. Rivals behind followed suit colliding into the tyre wall, with Eaton sent upwards after being hit side-on, while Visser was sent rolling upside-down.

There was extensive damage and debris, with video footage showing cars strewn across the track.

Visser said she will be back racing next weekend at Zandvoort, her home race.

There have been repeated calls for safety improvements at the corner, most recently from Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken, who sustained fractures to his collarbone and vertebra in a GT World Challenge crash at the Spa 24 Hours a few weeks ago.

Aitken’s accident, which was caused after he spun into the barriers and bounced back into the middle of the track before being collected by other cars, has served to reignite debate about safety at that high-speed sequence.

The Eau Rouge-Raidillon section was also the scene of a horrific Formula 2 accident in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert and left Juan Manuel Correa with severe injuries.

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019

