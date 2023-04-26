Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest
Mercedes Formula 1 technical director James Allison says the team will regard the W14 as a “weak car” until it’s the quickest on the 2023 grid.
After a difficult start to the season, the car showed signs of progress in Australia, helped by an issue for Sergio Perez in qualifying, which saw George Russell take second on the grid and Lewis Hamilton finished runner-up in the race.
But speaking on the F1 Nation podcast Allison, who has returned to the technical director role after a job swap with Mike Elliott, said the car’s performance is still far below what the team expects.
"It's reliable, that's a definite strength," he said when asked about the characteristics of the W14.
"It's got very good pair of punters peddling it around. It's better than most of the grid out there. But until it's the quickest one, it will always feel like a weak car to all of us.
"It's adequately kind to its tyres, but not as good as some of the cars that we've made in the past. It's got more downforce than most of the cars on the grid, but not sufficient. Its handling characteristics leave a little to be desired, and need to be worked on for sure.
"But none of this stuff is revelatory. We've been talking about it most weekends. And it's part of what this team needs to address to get winning material back in our hands."
Allison didn’t want to be drawn on which circuits might favour the W14, but suggested instead that the parameters will shift as the year goes on and updates are introduced.
"It’s quite early in the season to be diagnosing what your car is great at or what it isn't great at, because the car's not a fixed thing," he said. "It's a platform that develops all the way through the year.
James Allison, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
"If I had to pluck something out of the air now, I'd say that we tend to be a little stronger at the front-limited circuits, rather than the ones that are heavily rear limited.
"So a Bahrain-type track is all about how well a car will look after its rear tyres. Melbourne was a bit more on the front-limited end of the spectrum. Other front-limited tracks, Barcelona's one, Silverstone another.
"But honestly, it feels too early to be predicting that because these are young rules, this is a young car, and there's plenty to give to it."
Allison confirmed the team will have a new package in Azerbaijan and will continue to bring updates as the season unfolds.
"The flow of new parts has already happened," he said. "You pretty much have a different car every weekend you take it racing. Sometimes it's a few more parts, sometimes a few fewer. But we've had new things for each of the races.
"Baku won't be any exception, and I would hope that we can keep that coming. You're constrained by cost caps and stuff eventually.
"But we're at a stage in the season where there's still plenty of firepower there to keep putting lap time on the car weekend by weekend."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Asked which teams Mercedes regarded as its current opposition, Allison stressed the focus was on a bigger picture of pursuing an overall performance gain.
"We try not to think really in those terms," he said. "Just concentrating on what are the areas of opportunity on the car?
"How quickly can we fill those opportunities with hardware or different approaches, with the expectation that that will improve our chances at any given weekend?
"The sooner we can do that and on the steepest slope possible, the better our chances will be in any given weekend and up against any given team and in the championship.
"But we're completely realistic about the significant performance of the Red Bull and particularly Max [Verstappen]. They're going to be extremely worthy opposition to hunt down and then in due course overtake."
Allison: Job swap makes Mercedes "better fighting machine" in F1
Allison: Job swap makes Mercedes "better fighting machine" in F1 Allison: Job swap makes Mercedes "better fighting machine" in F1
Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods
Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures
New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures
Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash
Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash
Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023
Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023 Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023
Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet
Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.