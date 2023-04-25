Podcast: Mercedes' F1 tech rethink, Aston Martin success & Baku sprint changes
The latest Flat Chat podcast from GP Racing magazine analyses the reasons for James Allison’s return to the post of technical director at Mercedes’ F1 team.
Mercedes’ ongoing troubles in F1’s new ground-effect era are the subject of GP Racing’s cover story this month, written by Pat Symonds – formerly Michael Schumacher’s race engineer and one of the consultants responsible for F1’s new ruleset.
When Mercedes talks about its development direction being “a dead end” and that “a new concept” is required, what does that actually mean?
Perhaps more pressingly, can the required changes be identified and accomplished in an era of tight controls on development resources and spending?
GP Racing columnists Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew join editor Stuart Codling to discuss this this and the personnel change at the top. Mercedes prides itself on promoting a “no-blame” culture but this is the first time under the current regime that the team has had to manage a failed project rather than operational mistakes.
Car design has been a hot topic elsewhere on the grid as Aston Martin made a strong start to the season, leading senior figures at Red Bull to claim the AMR23 car was a blatant copy of last year’s championship-winning RB18.
While this has been thoroughly debunked in the latest issue of GP Racing, there’s a deeper Red Bull-related secret to Aston Martin’s successes this season…
And as the F1 circus regroups in Azerbaijan this weekend, yet another change to the race weekend format is on its way.
This year Baku will host a sprint race for the first time but Saturday morning practice has been replaced in the schedule by a qualifying session which will determine the grid for the sprint. Friday’s qualifying session remains in place and will set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
The majority of the competitors seem to be in favour, since parc ferme conditions rendered Saturday practice redundant on sprint weekends. But if the point is to give competitors an incentive to race harder, why do it in Baku, where the nature of the circuit punishes driver errors more severely?
F1 agrees to allow teams extra power unit elements without penalty in 2023
The areas each team must address ahead of 2023 F1 development war
Latest news
AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations
Kazakhstan axed from 2023 MotoGP calendar with circuit not ready
The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game
The rule details that will define F1's new sprint format plans
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
