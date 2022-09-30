Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 results: Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice on Friday Next / F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Capito: Cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track

Williams team principal Jost Capito says that a Formula 1 cost cap breach should be deemed a more serious offence than cheating on track.

Adam Cooper
By:
Capito: Cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track

Other team bosses have agreed that any such breaches should trigger appropriate punishments from the FIA.

Red Bull and Aston Martin are both understood to have overspent last season, with the former believed to be a potentially more serious case of a “material breach”.

The penalty for such a spend – in excess of 5% of the 2021 cap limit – could extend to exclusion of the team concerned from last year’s world championship.

Capito stressed that a breach in 2021 would also have fed into development for this season’s cars.

“I think there's no way around not staying in the cost cap,” the German told Autosport.

“And if somebody doesn't stay in the cost cap, it has to have serious implications. Because not having stayed in the cost cap last year is most likely development for this year's car.

“For this year's cars, you have an impact for the whole season. So it has to have a sportive impact on this season. It doesn't make sense to have any financial penalty on top that you spent the money.

“That would be completely contradictory to work to the rules. And for me, it's a more serious breach than cheating on the car on the track.”

Capito also stressed that a retrospective punishment, for example exclusion from last year’s championship, wouldn’t necessarily affect performance gains earned through development for 2022.

"I don't think it should be for last year, because most of the more impact is on this year. I think it would be completely wrong to do it on last year, because the books are written, everything is done, the PR is done, the marketing is done.

“So if that would be the case, then I think nobody would stay in the cost cap anymore, because it has an impact on the past. It has to have an impact on the actual year. And that's why I think the FIA, if there is a case, they have to be quite fast.

“I don't have any other choice, they have to react because the majority of the teams was in the cost cap. And they can't be penalised for being in the cost cap. So I'm pretty sure they will react appropriately.”

Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur is adamant that any financial transgression should be treated as seriously as a technical infringement.

“I think, from my point of view, the cost cap was crucial for F1,” Vasseur said.

“I know it was a great achievement to put it in place. But now that it's in place, the most important thing is to police it. And for sure there is no room for flexibility.

“I think that we have to be very strict with this. You can be disqualified from a race for 0.9mm of front flap deflection, as we were two years ago. If you are 300g under the weight, you are excluded.

“And, on the other hand, if you can spend millions for updates for X races, it's completely unfair. If something like this happened, for sure the FIA will have to take action.

“You have to understand that sometimes with €200,000 you can bring a big update. And if you overshoot the budget by this, it's a couple of tenths for more than one race.”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who ran Aston Martin last year but left before its final budget numbers were submitted, agreed that overspending teams can reap significant benefits.

Alpine boss Szafnauer believes teams should be

Alpine boss Szafnauer believes teams should be "appropriately" punished

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“At the margin, any spend above the margin is spent on performance,” Szafnauer added. “And once you start spending on performance where others don't get a chance to, because they've actually stuck to the budget cap, that's serious.

“And I think the FIA have to appropriately punish those who have gone over. You have to first understand how big the breach was, and then what an appropriate penalty is.”

Szafnauer stressed that Alpine had made big sacrifices to stay within the cap.

“The team here made some significant decisions on letting people go, not hiring other people, before the start of this year, based on last year's spend,” he said.

“And that's significant. And, once you let people go, it's hard to get them back and attract the same people.

“And once you stop development, because you're going to be over the budget cap, and you stop it so that you assure yourself that you're under, getting that development and that learning back in a quicker time than others are learning, it's nearly impossible.

“So that's what I mean by we have to understand the gravity of the breach, and have appropriate ramifications.

“If, for example, you've gained by doing more windtunnel testing, then you should have perhaps an appropriate punishment, like restricting their windtunnel testing the following year. It's that kind of stuff.”

Haas boss Gunther Steiner also insisted penalties need to be tough, even if the 2021 world championship was concluded over nine months ago.

"When we had to turn in our accounting, that was one of the things which was discussed,” Steiner told Autosport. “So how do you deal with it, if someone breached it, a year after?

“It was always going to happen. But in the end, if you now take the world championship result away from last year, who cares?

“The only thing will be the financial benefit they had by being in a certain position. If they are disqualified, everybody else who is behind them will be laughing. And that's where we are.

“I mean, if you breach it, and the regulations say that the penalty needs to be this one, that needs to be this one, because in the end we are talking about money.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 results: Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice on Friday
Previous article

F1 results: Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice on Friday
Next article

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying Singapore GP
Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in F1 2022
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in F1 2022

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell was left frustrated after a mysterious handling issue during qualifying for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix saw him fail to progress to Q3 and left him stranded 11th on the grid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.