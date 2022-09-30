Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Practice report

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2

Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, where championship leaders Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc completed only a handful of laps.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
They nevertheless ended up second and fourth behind Sainz, splitting Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had topped the day’s earlier FP1 session at the Marina Bay track.

At the start of the only comparable practice session for qualifying and the race given its night-time start, Valtteri Bottas was the first driver out of the pits as the early runners toured around on the medium and hard tyres.

Bottas established the first place benchmark at 1m45.839s on the mediums, before he was shuffled back by Mercedes pair Russell and then Hamilton, who completed his first flier at 1m44.091s.

Russell remained at the top of the times until the end of the opening 10 minutes, the Briton’s initial run including an off-track moment through the Turn 11 fast right that leads onto the Anderson bridge at the bottom end of the circuit.

He managed to get his Mercedes stopped, but only just before the barrier before reversing and continuing on his way.

Sainz then took over at the head of the times with a 1m43.710s – also set on the medium tyres being run by the two Mercedes drivers – before Hamilton edged back ahead with a 1m43.668s a few minutes later.

At the end of the one-hour session’s first third, Sainz moved back to the top of the times with a 1m43.237s that stood as the definitive medium tyre time for the next phase.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

By this point, it was clear the championship leaders were having an unusual session, with Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez, and Leclerc, yet to set a time.

Red Bull was working on both of its cars in its garage, while Ferrari reattached Leclerc’s floor, which meant they ran out of sync with the rest of the pack when they did emerge.

Perez was the first of the trio to do so – immediately heading out to conduct a qualifying simulation run on the softs, which Bottas had just used at this point before the halfway mark to jump up the order to sit second behind Sainz’s best on the mediums.

On it from the off on his flier, Perez had a massive slide exiting the Turn 5 long right that feeds onto the track’s first long straight and he lost further time in the final two sectors to end up nearly 1.5s behind the leading time on the harder rubber.

A few minutes later, Sainz completed Ferrari’s first soft-shod run – improving his first place benchmark to 1m42.751s.

This came despite the Spaniard clipping the wall exiting the Turn 19 90-degree right that follows the brief subterranean section of track that runs under the grandstand overlooking the short blast between Turns 17 and 18, something which Perez and Esteban Ocon also did on their first qualifying simulation laps.

Ocon’s time was good enough to go third at this stage despite the wallstrike, with Leclerc at this point finally taking to the track.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

He did so on the mediums and completed a long run that featured a series of personal best laps – the first of which came in just 0.1s slower than his team-mate’s previous session-leading time on the yellow-walled rubber.

As Leclerc continued to pound around and improve his personal best, Sainz went again on the softs.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, he improved the best time to a 1m42.587s, with Leclerc, by this point running in the other Ferrari’s wake, slotting into second 0.295s back on his used mediums.

That demoted Russell to third and Hamilton to fourth – the Silver Arrows pair having completed qualifying simulation runs on the softs that featured rapid opening sectors before they lost time to Sainz as the lap went on.

Perez had two more goes on the softs during the late-FP2 period that usually features the teams giving their drivers the task of conducting high-fuel race-data-gathering exercises.

His second effort barely closed the gap to Sainz but, on his third go, he match the Spaniard in the opening sector before losing so much time in sector two he backed off and headed to the pits.

During this action, Verstappen had come out for a brief sighter on the hards before returning to the Red Bull pit for another long stint of set-up adjustments, which meant he languished in 15th heading into the final 15 minutes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

It was clear none of the Dutchman, Perez or Leclerc would be able to conduct the usual late-FP2 high-fuel runs and indeed they were switched to qualifying simulation runs for the closing stages – ending up with lap totals of eight, 12 and 13 respectively.

Leclerc went first on the softs and was nearly 0.2s up on Sainz in the first sector before falling back to level with his team-mate’s best time after completing the middle third and eventually posted a time that kept him second but 0.208s down.

A short while later, with four minutes of the session left on the clock, Verstappen went even better in the first sector to head Sainz by 0.2s.

But he too slid back to level pegging at the end of sector two and then lost so much time in sector three – over 0.3s – his personal best meant he only slotted in fourth behind Russell’s best soft-tyre effort from earlier in the session.

The pushed Hamilton and Ocon back to fifth and sixth in the final order, with Bottas and Fernando Alonso seventh and eighth, as Perez trailed in ninth.

Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10 in a session that, as usual for the tricky street track, featured a raft of lock-ups and dives down escape roads – but no one hit the walls hard enough to cause a stoppage.

The most dramatic moment of proceedings was Pierre Gasly – 14th fastest – having to rapidly leap from his AlphaTauri when being wheeled back into his garage as flames burst from the car’s airbox.

The incident happened with just over 15 minutes of the session to go, with the fire rapidly extinguished just as Gasly was climbing out of his cockpit.

Full Singapore GP FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'42.587    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'42.795 0.208 0.208
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'42.911 0.324 0.116
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'42.926 0.339 0.015
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'43.182 0.595 0.256
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'43.412 0.825 0.230
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'43.431 0.844 0.019
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'43.520 0.933 0.089
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'43.906 1.319 0.386
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'43.982 1.395 0.076
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'44.013 1.426 0.031
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'44.249 1.662 0.236
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'44.422 1.835 0.173
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'44.469 1.882 0.047
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'44.524 1.937 0.055
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'45.144 2.557 0.620
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'45.211 2.624 0.067
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'45.447 2.860 0.236
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'45.623 3.036 0.176
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'46.553 3.966 0.930
View full results
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc takes pole as Verstappen is only eighth Singapore GP
Formula 1

F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc takes pole as Verstappen is only eighth

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus
Formula 1

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

Latest news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell was left frustrated after a mysterious handling issue during qualifying for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix saw him fail to progress to Q3 and left him stranded 11th on the grid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
