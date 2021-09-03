Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family
Formula 1 News

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

By:

Alexander Albon’s return to the Formula 1 grid could be clinched within the next week amid interest from both Williams and Alfa Romeo for 2022.

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Albon has served as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver this season after being dropped at the end of last year to make way for Sergio Perez at the team as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed last week at Spa that efforts were being made to find Albon a seat for next year, with Williams and Alfa Romeo being the two open teams.

Albon’s return to the grid would be a key part of the driver market silly season, which is also waiting for an announcement by Mercedes to define George Russell and Valtteri Bottas’s future plans.

Speaking on Friday at Zandvoort, Horner said there was “quite a bit of interest” in Albon for next year, and that Red Bull would “do whatever we can” to get him back on the grid next year.

“I hope that nothing prevents him from realising one of those opportunities,” Horner said.

“He's a talented driver. Subject to George moving, now Kimi [Raikkonen] is retiring, that does open up opportunities. So I'm sure that will get resolved over the next week or so.”

Horner ruled out a return for Albon to AlphaTauri, who he debuted for in 2019 when the team was known as Toro Rosso, and confirmed that both Williams and Alfa Romeo had enquired about his services.

“We're looking at external teams,” Horner said.

“So Williams and Alfa have both expressed interest. And yeah, we're keen to see him back racing in Formula 1. Hopefully that can get resolved over the next few days.”

Asked if he would be prepared to lose Albon from the Red Bull family if he joined a Mercedes- or Ferrari-linked team for next year, Horner said Red Bull would “accommodate whatever we can to ensure that he's back in a race seat next year.”

Horner added: “There's always obstacles. He's a lad that deserves an opportunity in Formula 1 next year, and we're doing our best to try and help him achieve that.

“There’s good discussions ongoing at the moment. So hopefully that can get resolved in the coming days.”

Nyck de Vries Mercedes FE champion

Nyck de Vries Mercedes FE champion

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Albon’s future appears to be directly linked to the placing of Formula E champion Nyck de Vries joining the F1 grid next year as Mercedes looks to secure him a drive.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said that it “revolves around Alex Albon”, who he agreed “deserves a seat” in Formula 1.

“He’s a really good kid, and he's probably the main protagonist in the moving chairs,” Wolff said.

“So Nyck has a guaranteed seat in Formula E with us. And I mean, as I said before, I wish him to be in Formula 1, but I don't want to lose him for our Formula E campaign.”

shares
comments

Related video

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Previous article

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

1 h
2
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

22 min
3
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

44 min
4
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

3 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

59 min
Latest news
Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
F1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

22m
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
F1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

44m
Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
F1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

59m
F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
F1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

1 h
Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash
F1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Trending Today

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
44m
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021

Latest news

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.