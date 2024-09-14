All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Albon: "Rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder which led to fine

Williams left airbox fan in Alex Albon's car ahead of final Azerbaijan GP qualifying lap

Jake Boxall-Legge Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams FW462

Alex Albon, Williams FW462

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon put Williams' failure to remove his airbox fan down to a "rush to get the tow" at the end of Formula 1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which earned the team a €5000 fine.

The Anglo-Thai driver left the Williams garage with the fan still lodged in the intake above his head, forcing him to pull over at the pit exit in an effort to remove it.

This prompted a discussion on what to do to remove it without invoking the stewards' wrath too much, and the team directed Albon to remove the fan himself and effectively throw it out of the car - avoiding any contact with the trackside marshals.

Williams were ultimately fined with Albon's actions deemed the "least worst option" as his decision to dump the fan himself meant yellow flags were not then required.

"The general expectation when released in an unsafe condition is to simply stop at the next safe location," the stewards' reason read.

“Throwing parts overboard, requiring a marshal to retrieve them is not normal. However, in this case the actions of the team and driver prevented the qualifying runs of any other driver from being affected, as a yellow flag would have had to be shown if the car had remained where it was, or had been driven to a run-off, and in this unique case, throwing the part overboard avoided the yellow flag. As was discussed in the hearing, this turns out to be “least worst option.”

According to Albon, the oversight happened as Williams wanted to get on track quickly to benefit from a draft along the flat-out final straight, a tow he reckoned was more powerful than at Monza.

Explaining the incident, Albon said: "[It was] a bit of a rush to get the tow, a bit like Monza. I actually think this track's even better with the tow than Monza, because it's a low speed exit and you don't lose as much in the dirty area.

"We were targeting close gaps, keen on the garage pull away to get going, and obviously we left a fan on the car. Frustrating. Better to happen in Q3 than in Q1 and Q2.

"Obviously it was a bit of a mistake, we'll have a look and review it. But it happens, I'm not kicking the team. I feel like sometimes these things can happen and we've just got to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Albon expected to be called to the stewards' office but hoped that he would be able to retain 10th on the grid for Sunday's race, citing that he hoped Williams had followed the procedure correctly.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

He said: "There's a regulation that marshals can't touch the car. I'm not sure about throwing a fan out of the car - what's the regulation around that? I think on paper it's OK - a tear-off is legal, why not a fan?

"I'm hoping I can keep P10 tomorrow - I imagine I'll get called to the stewards. I think it's best left for them.

"At that point, I'm not angry. I just want to see if we can get going again. That's the only thing on my mind.

"We had a chat around it. We spoke around throwing the fan, making sure the marshal didn't touch me or the tan of the car and then try to get going again. I missed the flag by three seconds, so we almost got it."

Asked if he would have been able to beat team-mate Franco Colapinto to ninth without the incident, Albon replied: "With the perfect lap, yeah [Colapinto was beatable]. To be honest with you, we never really got the tyres working. I really struggled to get the tyres to switch on.

"They switched on much better in FP3 than they did in qualifying. Weirdly, on the out lap that I had all the ice down my back [from the fan], the tyres were actually in a much better position! So we need to figure out why that is."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch & more
Next article Colapinto: Azerbaijan Q3 result “a dream come true”

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell shades Leclerc in FP3 as Bearman crashes

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell shades Leclerc in FP3 as Bearman crashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell shades Leclerc in FP3 as Bearman crashes
Horner: FIA decision on McLaren, Mercedes wings will 'encourage' Red Bull to follow suit

Horner: FIA decision on McLaren, Mercedes wings will 'encourage' Red Bull to follow suit

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Horner: FIA decision on McLaren, Mercedes wings will 'encourage' Red Bull to follow suit
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  
Williams
More from
Williams
Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1

Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1
Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights

Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights

Formula 1
Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Latest news

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe