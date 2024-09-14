All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Colapinto: Azerbaijan Q3 result “a dream come true”

The Argentinian will race in just his second Formula 1 race on Sunday and praised his mechanics after a crash on Friday in Baku

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Franco Colapinto dedicated his “dream” Azerbaijan Grand Prix ninth-place qualifying result to the Williams engineers who rebuilt his car following a shunt in free practice on Friday.

Colapinto was promoted into a race seat after team boss James Vowles made the call to drop Logan Sargeant ahead of the Monza weekend, who himself had suffered a number of crashes throughout the season.

“It was difficult, but you know, more difficult than it was going to be if I couldn't do FP2, and luckily, the boys in the garage did an amazing job too,” he said.

“They didn't even have lunch but they were working flat out to put my car out in FP2. And after they did that they gave me a big confidence boost and a lot of energy to try and achieve a good result for them, for the effort that they have been doing this year.

“It was nice today to give them back a little bit of what they gave me. So I'm very happy about it. Of course, it's still a long way to go but it's always an important moment for you to be in Q3. I even did very good laps. Every lap was on it and I just can't wait for tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow…it's a short straight until T1, but I am very excited. It's an amazing moment, my first Q3, and I am very happy about it, to be honest. It's the moment every driver dreams of.”

Both Williams drivers made it into Q3 on a day where the team showed true pace, although a strange situation where Albon left the pits with a cooling fan still attached did take some of the gloss off the achievement – but not for Colapinto himself.

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“It's a very important moment for Williams, it's for me a dream come true. After yesterday was going to be tough, but we did a very good comeback, so we're happy,” he said.

“I achieved it in my second weekend in F1, so I can't be any more happy. It was a very good session. I think we put the laps in. Every time I had to go out, we did a very good job as a team.

“Of course, I would have been a little bit happy to finish in front of Aston, maybe, but we did a little step on the set-up to see what we can do if we could gain a little bit more for the last run on the new tyres but it didn't really work out, the tyres, the rear stayed alive for the whole lap but I think the team did an amazing job to put the two cars in Q3.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Albon: "Rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder which led to fine
Next article Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
Norris suffers bizarre Azerbaijan Q1 exit

Norris suffers bizarre Azerbaijan Q1 exit

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris suffers bizarre Azerbaijan Q1 exit
Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku

Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku

Latest news

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe