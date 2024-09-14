F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc scored pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by 0.321s from Oscar Piastri and is the fourth consecutive time the Ferrari driver will have started from the front in Baku.

While Piastri is in the hunt for victory in second, championship-chasing Lando Norris in the other McLaren will go from 17th after confusion between yellow and white flags saw him exit the fray in Q1.

Carlos Sainz is third with Sergio Perez enjoying a rare positive result in fourth, two places clear of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

Franco Colapinto will go from ninth on his second Williams outing, followed by team-mate Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen stand-in, Oliver Bearman, in the Haas.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 15 September 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/12:00pm BST

The 17th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Azerbaijan GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 15 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Azerbaijan GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 10:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 12:00pm BST. The race will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 10:30am BST Sunday 15 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Azerbaijan GP.

When can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Azerbaijan GP at 4:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 4:30pm BST, Sunday 15 September 2024

Will the F1 Azerbaijan GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Azerbaijan GP will start at 12:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and warm conditions in Baku, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 51 laps of the Baku City Circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.049km.

F1 Azerbaijan GP starting grid