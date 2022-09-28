Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Next / Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension
Formula 1 News

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza

Alex Albon says he is prepared to return to his Williams Formula 1 seat at the Singapore Grand Prix, after missing the Monza race with appendicitis.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza

Albon was taken to hospital on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix weekend for surgery, leaving Nyck de Vries to make his F1 debut as an emergency stand-in - during which the Dutchman impressed with a run to ninth place in the race.

Following his appendectomy, Albon also had to contend with respiratory failure following the procedure and had to be taken to intensive care overnight.

The Anglo-Thai driver was able to recover, however, and has since been able to use the three-week break in action to get ready for F1's return to Singapore for the first time since 2019.

Albon said that he was not "underestimating" the challenge of getting back behind the wheel at the Marina Bay circuit, which is frequently one of the hottest races of the year despite its night-time setting.

"Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend," said Albon.

"My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

"It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."

De Vries will be on hand as a reserve once more, in case the situation arises where Albon is unable to continue with the weekend.

Read Also:

While the FW44 was particularly potent at both the Spa and Monza races, which helped de Vries on his way into the points, Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson expects a more "challenging" race on the Singapore streets.

"As a team we have enjoyed the end to the European season, with the FW44 performing well in Spa and Monza, and Nyck de Vries proving to be a very capable late replacement for Alex," said Robson.

"As we now refocus on Singapore, we expect a more challenging weekend, but we also know that a street circuit like Singapore can present opportunity to do well and we will be looking to maximise these chances."

