Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza Next / The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Formula 1 News

Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension

Zhou Guanyu feels his contract extension with Alfa Romeo was never in doubt, with the Sauber-run squad impressed by the Chinese driver’s progress throughout his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Co-author:
Frankie Mao
Zhou never doubted Alfa Romeo F1 contract extension

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, it was announced that Alfa had taken up its option for Zhou’s continued services into 2023 after he made his F1 debut at the season-opening Bahrain race – scoring points there and then putting in a string of impressive performances.

The confirmation of Zhou’s rookie deal was widely expected in the paddock given his early F1 career success, but the dramatic 2022 driver market silly season meant his seat alongside Valtteri Bottas for next year was unofficially listed as open for contenders seeking new F1 homes, such as soon-to-be-ex-McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo.

When asked by Autosport - at an event held at Alfa sponsor Puma’s main Singapore store - if continuing with his current team was ever in doubt, Zhou replied: “To be honest, no.

“I mean, there is a doubt at the beginning of the season because I didn’t know how my first rookie season would go. But, actually, it went pretty smooth.

“The team is very happy with the objectives we were able to achieve. And also showing potential – mainly from my driving.

“Halfway through I felt like there was a high chance to continue with the team.

“So, finally to continue with Alfa being announced here in Singapore was amazing. And [I’m] really looking forward to all the new challenges we’re going to be facing.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Alfa team boss Frederic Vasseur has also explained how it was “never one single thing” that convinced his squad continuing with Zhou was its best option to partner Bottas, but rather a combination of Zhou’s achievements.

“The target was clear in the beginning that together we had to do some Q2 [results],” said Vasseur.

“At the end from the first race he was able to get into Q2 and scored the point.

“He did some Q3 [results] and even in Monza he was able to again fight for Q3. It means he has stepped up.

“Outside of the car he is also doing a fantastic job in terms of the collaboration with the team and his team-mate.

“And at the factory, [he’s] trying to get extra motivation from every employee. I think he is doing the job. I am more than happy and proud by the job Zhou has done so far.”

While Zhou has made an impressive start to life in F1, his six-point tally from the 16 races so far is 40 behind Bottas’s haul over the same period, with early-season reliability dramas hindering the rookie during the period when Alfa had the upper hand over much of its midfield opposition.

This advantage was largely down to the C42 being the only car to start the season at the minimum weight limit, which meant its advantages were then eroded when other teams were able to lighten their machines.

“We had some issues in terms of reliability,” Vasseur said of Zhou’s points tally compared to Bottas.

“The worst moment for him probably was when he was fighting for points in Miami at the early stage of the season [and then retired with a water pump issue].

“It was a shame, but the season is long, his career is long [and] we have to focus on the future.

“He knows he has to improve in some areas and it’s not always easy going in the season in F1.

“And at the end, he’s doing a good job that we know it’s a long process and step by step he is there.”

shares
comments
Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza
Previous article

Albon prepared for Singapore F1 return after missing Monza
Next article

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1

The steps needed to get a W Series graduate into F1
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus
Formula 1

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus
Formula 1

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Max Verstappen thinks it is a ‘bit unrealistic’ for him to win the Formula 1 world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates

Daniel Ricciardo has no issue with his McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Lando Norris getting priority on a major new upgrade package for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
5 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
7 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.