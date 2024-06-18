All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Albon prefers Williams 2025 sacrifice for bigger F1 2026 gains

Having signed a long-term contract extension, Alex Albon is keen for the Williams Formula 1 team to focus on 2026

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon says he would be happy to see his Williams Formula 1 team sacrifice 2025 to be in the best possible position for the 2026 rules reset.

Albon recently extended his contract with Williams for at least two more years, tying him to the outfit into the new regulations for 2026, an outline of which was recently unveiled.

The extension was a huge coup for Williams team boss James Vowles, who aims to rebuild the Grove-based squad around its lead driver. And with Albon now secured, the Thai driver has bought into Vowles's long-term focus as Williams undergoes a drastic revamp.

That means he would be happy for Williams to sacrifice its chances next year if it can be in a stronger position for the new technical regulations in 2026, which teams can start attacking in full from January 2025.

"That's partly with the longer-term contract, you're not so focused on the short term," Albon said.

"You don't want short-term success if it brings you pain later on and as a team, we need to think more about the future if we want to belong at the top.

"If we want to be a frontrunner, there are still things we need to do to do that and they're big changes that take time.

"Yes, I would much rather sacrifice 2025 for 2026."

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Williams is still battling the consequences of a delayed launch car production, which means it is behind on bringing aerodynamic development to the track and its chassis is much more overweight than it should have been.

In Canada, Williams slipped to ninth in the constructors' table behind Alpine as Albon was taken out by a spinning Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, losing a good chance to score the required points to keep Williams ahead.

Under the budget cap, and with Williams' current development resources, the squad will have to make a decision on whether to prioritise losing weight from its chassis or focus on aerodynamic gains.

But with the rules staying the same for 2025, improving its 2024 car will at least yield benefits over the next 18 months.

"In terms of development, it's still important because the regulations aren't changing next year, so whatever you gain from this year you move on to next year," Albon pointed out.

"The biggest thing for us as a team is to make sure we hit weight targets, that would be our biggest step forward. If we can get the fundamentals right in that sense, we're going to make a big step as a team for next year.

"We do have upgrades that are coming that are performance as well, but I would say the carrot at the moment is more towards the weight than the aero side.

"We're comparing the two and seeing financially as well what makes sense. Losing weight isn't cheap."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin battling distorted expectations after 2023 charge
Next article Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
How teams are solving the logistical puzzle of F1's triple-headers

How teams are solving the logistical puzzle of F1's triple-headers

Formula 1
How teams are solving the logistical puzzle of F1's triple-headers
Aston Martin battling distorted expectations after 2023 charge

Aston Martin battling distorted expectations after 2023 charge

Formula 1
Aston Martin battling distorted expectations after 2023 charge
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Albon "had to bite my lip" on overweight Williams F1 car

Albon "had to bite my lip" on overweight Williams F1 car

Formula 1
Albon "had to bite my lip" on overweight Williams F1 car
How Monaco showed a glimpse of Williams F1's on-weight potential

How Monaco showed a glimpse of Williams F1's on-weight potential

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Monaco showed a glimpse of Williams F1's on-weight potential
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Williams
More from
Williams
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Latest news

Arrow McLaren: Pourchaire "didn't do anything wrong" before call to sign Siegel

Arrow McLaren: Pourchaire "didn't do anything wrong" before call to sign Siegel

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Arrow McLaren: Pourchaire "didn't do anything wrong" before call to sign Siegel
Will Acura's chaotic Detroit win prove a turning point in IMSA title battle?

Will Acura's chaotic Detroit win prove a turning point in IMSA title battle?

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Will Acura's chaotic Detroit win prove a turning point in IMSA title battle?
Everything we know about the Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 movie so far

Everything we know about the Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 movie so far

F1 Formula 1
Everything we know about the Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 movie so far
F1 Academy Barcelona: Start time, how to watch and more

F1 Academy Barcelona: Start time, how to watch and more

F1AC F1 Academy
Barcelona
F1 Academy Barcelona: Start time, how to watch and more

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025

Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe