Formula 1 / Singapore GP Results

2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, which was interrupted by Lance Stroll’s big Q1 crash and saw Max Verstappen get knocked out in Q2.

Sainz will start ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top 10 shootout of Q3.

Singapore Grand Prix grid: Sainz on pole from Russell

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.984  
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'31.056 0.072
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.063 0.079
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.270 0.286
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.485 0.501
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.575 0.591
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.615 0.631
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'31.673 0.689
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.808 0.824
10  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.268 1.284
11  1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.173 1.189
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.274 1.290
13  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.310 1.326
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'33.719 2.735
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT - -
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'32.809 1.825
17  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.902 1.918
18  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'33.252 2.268
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.258 2.274
20  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.397 2.413

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?

With the times tumbling at the end of the session, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the pace at 1m31.991s, a tenth clear of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull when the red flag was required for Lance Stroll’s huge accident at the final corner, which ripped the left-front wheel from his Aston Martin.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and the uninjured Stroll.

Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results: Tsunoda fastest from Perez

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'31.991   6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.099 0.108 8
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'32.100 0.109 9
40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.215 0.224 9
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.242 0.251 9
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'32.331 0.340 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'32.339 0.348 8
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.369 0.378 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.398 0.407 8
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.406 0.415 9
11  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.452 0.461 6
12  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.483 0.492 9
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'32.584 0.593 6
14  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.651 0.660 5
15  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'32.668 0.677 6
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'32.809 0.818 9
17  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.902 0.911 9
18  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'33.252 1.261 9
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.258 1.267 9
20  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.397 1.406 8

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?

Sainz set the fastest time at 1m31.439s, three tenths quicker than Russell’s 1m31.743s.

Knocked out at this point were Red Bull’s Verstappen, who could only manage 1m32.173s and AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson knocked him out on his final lap, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Perez (who spun at Turn 3), Alex Albon (Williams) and Tsunoda, who didn’t set a time.

Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'31.439   6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'31.743 0.304 5
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.835 0.396 5
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.892 0.453 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.951 0.512 5
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.994 0.555 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.012 0.573 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.019 0.580 5
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.089 0.650 6
10  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.166 0.727 6
11  1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.173 0.734 6
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.274 0.835 6
13  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.310 0.871 5
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'33.719 2.280 6
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT - - 4

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?

Sainz set the pace in the first runs with 1m31.170s, a quarter of a second ahead of Leclerc.

On the final runs, Sainz improved to 1m30.984s and Leclerc was unable to beat him by 0.079s.

Russell jumped to second, producing 1m31.056s, missing pole by just 0.072s.

McLaren’s Lando Norris will start fourth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), an impressive Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Lawson.

Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.984   6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'31.056 0.072 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.063 0.079 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.270 0.286 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.485 0.501 6
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.575 0.591 6
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.615 0.631 6
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'31.673 0.689 6
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.808 0.824 6
10  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.268 1.284 6
