Subscribe
Previous / 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole Next / Verstappen: Set-up changes made car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage"

George Russell believes Mercedes is in an "exciting place" for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix with the "strategic advantage" of an extra set of medium tyres relative to Ferrari.

James Newbold
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The Briton produced a superb late effort in Q3 to split the Ferraris at the Marina Bay circuit, beating Charles Leclerc by 0.007s to line up second behind polesitter Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari headed all three practice sessions and qualifying on a weekend that Red Bull has struggled for balance with its RB19, putting its 100% win record in 2023 in jeopardy by missing out on Q3 with both cars.

However, Russell believes Mercedes is in a good position to challenge for a first win of the season due to the team's tyre strategy.

Speaking after qualifying, Russell remarked that he is "really happy with this weekend as a whole" and feels "really confident in the car".

"The team did a great job with the strategy," he said.

"We're on an offset strategy compared to everybody else. We've got an extra set of medium tyres tomorrow, which nobody around us has.

"So to get to Q3 and be on the front row with a strategic advantage tomorrow is exciting place to be."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell explained that because tyre degradation during Friday's practice sessions looked "pretty bad", there would be a high chance that its extra tyres could play to the team's advantage.

"I think it's gonna be very close between a one and a two stop," he said.

"With our mediums, we can put Ferrari in a difficult position and try and force them into an error and get the upper hand, so that's what we're looking for."

Sainz acknowledged that race pace for Ferrari would be "a bit of a question mark".

"We know our weakness it's always the race pace and it's where we always pay the price," he said.

"But I think the team has been doing a great job over the last couple of weekends to understand the package, understand the car.

"I think we're definitely making a bit of progress, keeping in mind that this circuit has always suited the Ferrari quick well."

Addressing the Mercedes' tyre offset, he added: "Mercedes is normally a bit quicker than us come race day, they have a bit of a different strategy with the tyres that we will have to keep an eye on.

"But if I focus in my own race, put together a good first stint, and a good stint on hards then I think we can still target the win."

Pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme

Pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton ended the session fifth in the second Mercedes, behind Lando Norris's McLaren, after an eventful qualifying session that was prolonged by Lance Stroll's heavy Q1 crash.

Russell said the delays while barrier repairs could be completed and spilled fluid from the heavily damaged Aston Martin could be cleared up had made for "a challenging session" in the intense Singapore heat.

"When you're sat in that car, it's like you're sat in the sauna, just sweating it out," he added.

"But you have got to keep your composure, stay cool."

shares
comments

2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole

Verstappen: Set-up changes made car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

WEC
Fuji

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

F1 Formula 1

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe