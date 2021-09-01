2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

After a false-start from the summer break with the Belgian GP called off after two laps behind the safety car and half points awarded, following severe delays due to torrential rain, F1’s middle leg of its latest triple-header sees the paddock head to Zandvoort for the first time since 1985.

Max Verstappen, who was declared the winner at Spa-Francorchamps, has sliced Lewis Hamilton’s F1 world championship lead down to three points heading to the first home race of his grand prix career after the Dutch GP was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Bull driver is set to receive a hero’s welcome at Zandvoort as the title fight intensifies against Mercedes and Hamilton, while the whole grid faces the fresh challenge of getting up to speed at the 2.6-mile circuit which includes a banked corner with a profile of 32% to truly test the drivers.

With the majority of the revamped Dutch track narrow and lined by gravel traps, qualifying is expected to be extremely important due to the difficulty of overtaking around the circuit – something that is predicted to be even trickier without the use of DRS as confirmed by the FIA during the build-up to the race.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings

F1 will use its regular weekend schedule for the Dutch GP, with two practice sessions on Friday each lasting 60 minutes (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions), before an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the Dutch GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Circuit Zandvoort Photo by: Wouter Kingma

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30am-11:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 4th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)

Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 5th September 2021

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch the Dutch GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the Dutch GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Saturday qualifying 6:00pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Dutch GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Dutch fans in a grandstand Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website, with BBC Radio 5 Live also broadcasting live coverage from 2:20pm BST.

Weather forecast for the Dutch GP

Zandvoort is set for sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of rain and spells of cloudy weather across the three days of track action. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – around six degrees warmer than the warmest conditions at the Belgian GP.

Most F1 Dutch GP wins

Jim Clark: 4 wins (1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)

Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1968,1969, 1973)

Niki Lauda: 3 wins (1974, 1977, 1985)