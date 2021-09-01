Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

By:

Formula 1 makes a belated return to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort which hosts the 13th round of the 2021 season on the 3-5 September.

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

After a false-start from the summer break with the Belgian GP called off after two laps behind the safety car and half points awarded, following severe delays due to torrential rain, F1’s middle leg of its latest triple-header sees the paddock head to Zandvoort for the first time since 1985.

Max Verstappen, who was declared the winner at Spa-Francorchamps, has sliced Lewis Hamilton’s F1 world championship lead down to three points heading to the first home race of his grand prix career after the Dutch GP was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Bull driver is set to receive a hero’s welcome at Zandvoort as the title fight intensifies against Mercedes and Hamilton, while the whole grid faces the fresh challenge of getting up to speed at the 2.6-mile circuit which includes a banked corner with a profile of 32% to truly test the drivers.

With the majority of the revamped Dutch track narrow and lined by gravel traps, qualifying is expected to be extremely important due to the difficulty of overtaking around the circuit – something that is predicted to be even trickier without the use of DRS as confirmed by the FIA during the build-up to the race.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings

F1 will use its regular weekend schedule for the Dutch GP, with two practice sessions on Friday each lasting 60 minutes (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions), before an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the Dutch GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Circuit Zandvoort

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Circuit Zandvoort

Photo by: Wouter Kingma

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30am-11:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 4th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 5th September 2021

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch the Dutch GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)
Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the Dutch GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Saturday qualifying 6:00pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Dutch GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Dutch fans in a grandstand

Dutch fans in a grandstand

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website, with BBC Radio 5 Live also broadcasting live coverage from 2:20pm BST.

Weather forecast for the Dutch GP

Zandvoort is set for sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of rain and spells of cloudy weather across the three days of track action. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – around six degrees warmer than the warmest conditions at the Belgian GP.

Most F1 Dutch GP wins

Jim Clark: 4 wins (1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1968,1969, 1973)
Niki Lauda: 3 wins (1974, 1977, 1985)

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

Previous article

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

2 h
2
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

1 h
4
MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

1 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1 d
Latest news
2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
F1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

20m
F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
F1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

1 h
How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
F1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

1 h
F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
F1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

2 h
Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
F1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

4 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
1 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
5 h

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

More
Haydn Cobb
MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more British GP
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Trending Today

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
4 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
22 h
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Latest news

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.