Palmer blames wind for first spin Renault Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer says a tailwind caught him by surprise and caused him to spin at Turn 14 during the Malaysian Grand Prix 1506860992 F1

Williams place swap allowed Vandoorne ahead Vandoorne was running ahead of the pair but pit one lap later than Stroll and two laps later than Massa, which handed them a pace advantage on fresh tyres 1506858621 F1

Gasly suffered back pain on F1 debut Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly suffered back pain throughout his Formula 1 race debut in the Malaysian Grand Prix because of an uncomfortable seating position 1506856626 F1

Vandoorne: Sepang my best drive in F1 McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne says his seventh position in the Malaysian Grand Prix was his "best drive in Formula 1" 1506854397 F1

Verstappen took 'extra risk' with Hamilton Malaysian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen says he took "extra risk" in passing Lewis Hamilton for the lead because he knew the Formula 1 championship leader had more to lose 1506851172 F1

Sepang defeat shows Mercedes has 'work to do' Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes has "work to do" with its car to stay ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari in the title battle 1506850136 F1

Vettel: Stroll post-race clash 'unnecessary' Sebastian Vettel said his clash with Lance Stroll after the finish of Formula 1's Malaysian Grand Prix was "completely unnecessary" 1506849065 F1

Ocon says Sainz 'drove straight into me' Force India Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz "drove straight into me" during their Malaysian Grand Prix battle 1506856318 F1

The puzzle confounding Mercedes in Malaysia Ferrari starred, Red Bull looked strong and Mercedes floundered in practice at Sepang. That was a surprise result given Mercedes was expected to lead the way, and there's no obvious answer either 1506643200 F1

Why F1's 2018 silly season will be one to savour Sainz to Renault (via Toro Rosso, McLaren and Honda) was the highlight of F1's 2017 silly season. Next year's will be much more interesting 1506556800 F1

Has F1's best training ground been sentenced or saved? The announcement of a single-make Formula 3 category on the F1 package was unsurprising but sad. It heralds the end of F3 as it has been known - but is that such a bad thing? 1506556800 F3

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 The big talking point of the IndyCar season was Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 - but who starred over the entire campaign? 1506470400 IndyCar

Why Honda thinks it can thrive without McLaren The McLaren divorce nearly pushed Honda out of Formula 1 altogether. Instead it has a new works partnership with the much smaller Toro Rosso team. Why does Honda think it can succeed there when it failed so badly with McLaren? 1506470400 F1

Will Renault beat Red Bull in 2018? Having signed Carlos Sainz Jr and made strides on track, is Renault on course for a big leap forward in 2018? Gary Anderson gives his view on this, and other topics including the hardest-working drivers he met in F1 1506384000 F1

