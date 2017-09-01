Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

McLaren Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso says he has options for 2018 that will put him in a position to win races, insisting he is optimistic about his future.

The Spaniard, whose McLaren contract expires at the end of the year and who has said he will make a decision about his future in September, appears to be short on competitive choices.

But Alonso said on Friday that he is confident he will have a car with which he can win, suggesting he could leave F1 if needed.

"I'm going to have to sit down with all the options that we have and decide what's the best one," said Alonso on Friday at Monza.

"I believe there are options in the market to be winning next year and that's going to be my only intention, and if I can't find them or see them, I'll try to win wherever I go.

"But I think it will go well and I'm optimistic."

Alonso, who has been linked with a Renault seat for 2018, said on Thursday that he had no plans to return to the Enstone-based squad.

"Renault will always be in my heart, and I have a lot of connections with Renault.

"But in terms of racing, right now I am extremely happy here and I believe here we could have a package to win a championship.

"And Renault already said this week that next year they will not be ready yet. So, they are honest as well."

Alonso also said on Thursday that he was "getting nervous now" about his 2018 plans.

"I will start sitting down with the team [McLaren to discuss] what are the prospects for the future, what are the expectations for next year," he said. "We do have some ingredients now to be champions. The team did improve a lot in the last three years so I think we have the talent in the team, we have the facilities and everything."

McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Friday that negotiations with Alonso were going "very well", although he conceded the team had alternatives in case the Spaniard decides to leave.

"I'll be spending more time with him this weekend, and his decision is going to be based on whether he thinks we're going to be competitive or not. He's not been engine-specific in his desires," said Brown.

"He hasn't signed with us yet, negotiations are ongoing, they are going very well, but you've got to have Plan B and C, in the event that you don't reach an agreement, and we've got those plans."

As well as McLaren and Renault, Alonso has also been linked with a move to Williams.