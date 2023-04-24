Subscribe
Previous / Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash Next / Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Fernando Alonso says his Aston Martin team's shock improvement in the 2023 Formula 1 season means it is now one year ahead of schedule in its bid to become a world championship contender.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Alonso joined Aston Martin after a dismal 2022 campaign in which the Silverstone team finished seventh with just 55 points.

While it made encouraging development progress throughout last season, its giant leap in 2023 has been one of the talking points of the year so far, with the Spaniard bagging three consecutive podiums as Aston heads to Baku sitting second in the standings.

The team of ambitious billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll has the long-term aim of challenging for world titles rather than podiums, and team boss Mike Krack already revealed Stroll had been pushing the team to achieve even more and not sit back after its surprisingly strong start.

But according to Alonso, his new outfit's breakthrough over the winter has shortened its planned trajectory to the top by a year.

"I was hoping 2023 to be a learning season and in 2024 maybe to be challenging Ferrari and Mercedes and things like that," said Alonso.

"But we challenged them in Bahrain in race one so obviously now everything looks more optimistic."

Alonso cautioned that the true test of Aston's progress will follow once rival teams start bringing sizeable upgrades and the team's in-season development rate will be put to the test, a process which will begin in Azerbaijan.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Now we have to deliver. This is something we will see very soon," he added.

"From Baku, Imola, Barcelona, the teams will start to bring upgrades to the car and we need to also be a top team in that regard. On-track, but also off-track we need to learn many things throughout this season to be a contender in 2024 hopefully."

Read Also:

Alonso says the pace of his and team-mate Lance Stroll's AMR23 means the team has been able to change its approach and it now has the luxury to have more breathing space to get through Q1 and Q2, which was a pipe dream in 2022 for Stroll and former partner Sebastian Vettel.

"We approach weekends now looking more to the top teams and that changed our approach a little bit in FP1," Alonso explained.

"It changed our tyre selections for qualifying, the runs you do in qualifying. You don't really need to get too crazy because you know that you will go through Q1 and Q2.

Yes, it's changed a lot and it makes things a little bit easier, so happy with that."

shares
comments

Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash

Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods

Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Formula 1

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview' Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

Formula 1

Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

WEC title proves Alonso hasn't been in "darkest tunnel for decades

WEC title proves Alonso hasn't been in "darkest tunnel for decades

Formula 1

WEC title proves Alonso hasn't been in "darkest tunnel for decades WEC title proves Alonso hasn't been in "darkest tunnel for decades

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Formula 1

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026? Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form

Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form

Formula 1
Australian GP

Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form

Latest news

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

MISC General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

FE Formula E
Berlin Rookie Test

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

F1 Formula 1

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe