F1 News LIVE: McLaren reshuffle F1 team, drivers call for grid changes

While there’s no Formula 1 race this weekend, there’s still been plenty of talking points this week.

McLaren’s disappointing start to 2023 has led to changes within the team, as Technical Director James Key has left with immediate effect. He will be replaced by former Ferrari engineer David Sanchez, though the Frenchman won’t be able to join McLaren until the end of his gardening leave on 1 January 2024.

Both teams and drivers have been speaking out about penalties for drivers who miss their grid slots, as both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have received penalties this year. Ocon’s team Alpine called for a rethink of the rules around grid boxes, as “giving people penalties for having their wheels over in a car where the drivers can’t see those lines… just feels harsh”, while Max Verstappen claimed that “visibility is just really poor in the car”, and that he “[doesn’t] know what [drivers] can do better”.

Elsewhere, Mercedes have explained the difficulties in changing car concept following their start to the year, and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says the team must not “bulls**t itself” over their lack of pace at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.