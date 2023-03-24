F1 News LIVE: McLaren reshuffle F1 team, drivers call for grid changes
Autosport's latest Formula 1 updates on Friday 24 March 2023
While there’s no Formula 1 race this weekend, there’s still been plenty of talking points this week.
McLaren’s disappointing start to 2023 has led to changes within the team, as Technical Director James Key has left with immediate effect. He will be replaced by former Ferrari engineer David Sanchez, though the Frenchman won’t be able to join McLaren until the end of his gardening leave on 1 January 2024.
Both teams and drivers have been speaking out about penalties for drivers who miss their grid slots, as both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have received penalties this year. Ocon’s team Alpine called for a rethink of the rules around grid boxes, as “giving people penalties for having their wheels over in a car where the drivers can’t see those lines… just feels harsh”, while Max Verstappen claimed that “visibility is just really poor in the car”, and that he “[doesn’t] know what [drivers] can do better”.
Elsewhere, Mercedes have explained the difficulties in changing car concept following their start to the year, and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says the team must not “bulls**t itself” over their lack of pace at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
By: Tom Jeffries
Summary
|
Stegelmann joins AlphaTauri F1 as head of commercialFormer Motorsport Network Chief Commercial Officer Lars Stegelmann has joined the AlphaTarui F1 team, and will be responsible for "Global Partnership Acquisition". Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/stegelmann-joins-alphatauri-f1-as-head-of-commercial/10447996/
Horner: Red Bull has to "make hay" before rivals catch upDespite taking two 1-2 finishes and one fastest lap from the first two races, Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes the team needs to make the most of their dominance before other teams catch up. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/horner-red-bull-has-to-make-hay-before-rivals-catch-up/10447730/
Why Saudi Arabia is not put off by its F1 criticsFormula 1's decision to race in Saudi Arabia hasn't always been met with positivity, however the organisers are determined to continue. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/why-saudi-arabia-has-not-been-put-off-by-its-f1-critics/10447954/
GP Racing Podcast: Bottas mullet magic, Ferrari fiasco and McLaren's movesMark Gallagher, Matt Kew and Stuart Codling talk about the most interesting topics in F1 - from McLaren's team changes to Ferrari's problems and Valtteri Bottas's mullet. Read and listen more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/gp-racing-podcast-bottas-mullet-magic-ferrari-fiasco-and-mclarens-moves/10447945/
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari's mission to keep Leclerc on sideFred Vasseur came into the Ferrari team following the departure of Mattia Binotto, and Roberto Chinchero looks at what Vasseur needs to do to fix the team. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/how-vasseur-has-begun-ferraris-mission-to-keep-leclerc-on-side/10447651/
How Lando Norris's dad aims to get racing paddocks really movingAdam Norris, father of McLaren driver Lando, is the founder of Pure Electric - an e-scooter company. With orders coming from racing teams already, he spoke to Autosport about the challenge and how racing has played a part: https://www.autosport.com/general/news/how-lando-norriss-f1-dad-aims-to-get-racing-paddocks-really-moving/10447682/
Horner: no place at Red Bull for Hamilton in 2024 F1 seasonRed Bull boss Christian Horner said that there's no place for Mercedes driver Hamilton at the Milton Keynes outfit, as both Verstappen and Perez are contracted until the end of 2024. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/horner-no-place-at-red-bull-for-hamilton-in-2024-f1-season/10447843/
Vasseur: Tyres key to Ferrari Jeddah F1 race formFerrari endured a run to sixth and seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, which Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur believes was due to their performance on the hard tyres. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/vasseur-tyres-key-to-ferrari-jeddah-f1-race-form/10447827/
F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rulesThe cost cap was implemented at the start of the 2021 season and has largely helped to close the field and make teams prioritise spending more. Autosport has learned though that teams want more freedom to be able to improve infrastructure, as those who improved ahead of the cost cap have a larger advantage. Read more here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-ready-for-talks-to-revise-cost-cap-rules/10447811/
Trending
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Miller tops twice red-flagged FP2, Pol Espargaro airlifted to hospital
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Miller tops twice red-flagged FP2, Pol Espargaro airlifted to hospital MotoGP Portuguese GP: Miller tops twice red-flagged FP2, Pol Espargaro airlifted to hospital
F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rules
F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rules F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rules
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
Energised to Fight Back | 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Energised to Fight Back | 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Alonso's Regained Podium and More Red Bull Power - F1 Saudi Arabia GP Review 2023
Alonso's Regained Podium and More Red Bull Power - F1 Saudi Arabia GP Review 2023
Starting Grid for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview
Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview