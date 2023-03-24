Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton in 2024 F1 season
Christian Horner has countered any suggestions that Lewis Hamilton might be a candidate for a Red Bull Formula 1 seat by stressing that there is no vacancy for 2024.
A disappointing start to this season for Mercedes has led to speculation that seven-time world champion Hamilton will grow frustrated after a second barren year and potentially look for an alternative home.
While the currently dominant Red Bull is obviously attractive to all drivers on the grid, team boss Horner has stressed that both reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez are signed up for 2024.
PLUS: Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself
"I think what Lewis has achieved in F1 is second to none," he said when asked about Hamilton in a Sky News business interview.
"But we're very happy with the drivers that we have, they're committed as a pair for not only this season, but the next season as well.
"So I can't see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis. But I'm sure they [Mercedes] are going to sort their issues out, and we're certainly not writing him off yet."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff remains confident that Hamilton will stay put, despite the difficult situation at the team.
"He's a fighter and so are we," said the Austrian after Sunday's race in Jeddah.
"And if the fight is on, you stay in the fight and you don't throw the towel in, and I think that's how we all are in the team and that's why I've no reason to believe he's going to walk away from it."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Asked after qualifying in Jeddah about his future, Hamilton admitted that he's not happy at the moment, but insisted that he's fully committed to the team.
"I'm not focussed on that," he said when asked if he might look elsewhere. "I mean, I love this team, I'm so grateful for everyone that's been on the journey with me with this team.
"I don't envisage being anywhere else, and I don't see myself quitting, I don't feel like I'm a quitter.
"But I wouldn't say that it's giving me a lot. You know, I've been there and done that bought the t-shirt many times!
"But I am trying to be patient and work with the team to get us to a good place. And that's all I can say right now. I'm not going anywhere else."
Related video
Vasseur: Tyres key to Ferrari Jeddah F1 race form
How Lando Norris’s dad aims to get racing paddocks really moving
Latest news
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself
Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.