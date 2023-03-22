Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept
Mercedes Formula 1 technical director Mike Elliott says the team is looking at all areas as it evaluates a change of concept for the W14 car.
After the Bahrain Grand Prix team boss Toto Wolff made it clear that it was time to look at a change of direction, and that there would be “no holy cows” in terms of sticking to established ideas.
The definition of exactly what the concept of an F1 car entails has been a talking point in recent weeks, with Wolff making it clear that it extends beyond the trademark ‘size zero’ sidepods that the team transferred from last year’s W13 to its current car.
Speaking in a Mercedes Q&A video, Elliott acknowledged that the definition of concept is a loose one.
“The simple answer is it means different things to different people,” he said.
“I think after Bahrain we had to accept we weren’t where we wanted to be, that we had to look at all the things that make up our car and work out what could we be doing differently, how could we get more performance, because there is a significant gap for us to catch up to the front.
“So the engineers are busy looking at aerodynamics, they are looking at the shape of the car, things like the sidepod geometry, the floor geometry, have we missed a trick?
“But we are also looking in the simulation world of are we targeting the right things, are we pushing the aerodynamics in the right direction?
“We’re looking at the mechanical set-up of the car, are there things there that we are missing? What else can we bring to the car that is going to add performance? And we’re trying to do that as fast as we possibly can, because we want to get back to the front.
“We want to be competing at the front, and the only way we are going to do that is by accepting we are not in the position we want to be, and fighting and working really hard to get back there.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Elliott stressed that the W14’s poor performance in Bahrain was a “reality check” for the Brackley-based squad, but he did point out it has energised the team into looking for solutions.
“Bahrain was a real reality check and to find ourselves in the position we find ourselves in, not being competitive, was a real disappointment,” he said. “A disappointment for the whole team.
“But you have to get yourself through that, and you have to turn that into what we are going to do about it? How are we going to bring the sort of the energy and what we are capable of doing?
“How are we going to move ourselves forward? How are we going to get ourselves back in the fight?
“And actually, walking around the factory there is huge amount of energy, there is a huge amount of work going on, we are starting to see some of the development come through already that is going to get us back into this championship fight.
“All we can do is just keep pushing. I've been really pleased to see the attitude in the team.”
Asked about potential form in the Australian GP, he said: “Firstly, our main aim at the moment is to continue learning. We've only had two races so far. It's really difficult to build trends from that.
“In terms of the actual characteristics of the circuit, Australia is probably front-limited and probably more like Jeddah than like Bahrain. So, let's hope that we can find another small step forward, get a bit more competitive, find the learning that is going to help us move forward in the long term.”
Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US
Verstappen: "Poor" visibility makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do
Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races
Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races
Mercedes found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach
Mercedes found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach Mercedes found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Latest news
Verstappen: "Poor" visibility makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do
Verstappen: "Poor" visibility makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do Verstappen: "Poor" visibility makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do
Why three UK series occupying the same turf are thriving
Why three UK series occupying the same turf are thriving Why three UK series occupying the same turf are thriving
Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept
Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept
Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US
Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.