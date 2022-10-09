Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - Race
Follow along for minute-by-minute updates for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.
A week after Singapore, Suzuka also returns to the calendar following a three-year absence, where Max Verstappen can claim a second F1 world title if he is 112 points clear of second place in the standings at the chequered flag.
The Red Bull driver starts on pole for Sunday's race, having escaped a penalty after a near-miss with Norris at 130R as both drivers came to prepare for their opening laps in the final stage of qualifying.
He will line up ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez joining the latter on the second row.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Summary
Leaderboard
No further action taken on the Stroll vs Schumacher incident, as the German driver drops to last place with his pace seriously disappearing.