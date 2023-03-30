Subscribe
Previous / How close is widespread adoption of hydrogen in motorsport?
Extreme E / Scotland X-Prix News

Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

Extreme E has revealed a former opencast coal mine site at Glenmuckloch in Scotland will host the second round of the 2023 season, the Hydro X Prix, on 13-14 May.

By:
Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

Located in Dumfries and Galloway, the disused coal mine is to be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm – an ideal location for Extreme E to promote electric power and clean energy solutions.

The energy project was finally confirmed last October, as landowners Buccleuch and Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners reached a deal that would see the latter lease the site and execute the energy generation project. This came almost a decade after the collapse of the mining operator in 2013.

"Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues," said series CEO Alejandro Agag of the venue for the event, which will follow the usual double-header format.

"Here in Scotland, our race site will pay homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come."

The Scottish round is next up on the calendar following the season-opener in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Laia Sanz, Mattias Ekstrom, Acciona | Sainz XE Team, Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing

Laia Sanz, Mattias Ekstrom, Acciona | Sainz XE Team, Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Two pairings share the lead in the championship in the gender-equal series following the desert event in Neom, Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen for Veloce Racing and Laia Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom for Sainz XE, having taken one win each in Saudi Arabia.

Catie Munnings, who shares her Andretti entry with Timmy Hansen, commented: "There’s always something unique about every Extreme E course but racing in a location like this, which is close to home, will be something special for me.

"I've heard the track will be a combination of fast sections on grass as well as drops into a quarry, which will be really interesting to see."

A further three events are scheduled for the remainder of the year following Glenmuckloch.

The series visits Sardinia on 8-9 July, a yet to be confirmed venue in the Americas on 16-17 September and then Chile for the 2-3 December finale.

shares
comments

How close is widespread adoption of hydrogen in motorsport?
More
Richard Asher
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Extreme E
Desert X-Prix

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work? Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do? F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

Latest news

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

F1 Formula 1

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Saudi Arabia
Matt Kew

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Jurassic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Enel X Island X Prix
Matt Kew

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Arctic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Ocean X-Prix
Matt Kew

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
GP Racing

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.