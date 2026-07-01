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Video
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Autosport Retro video: Remembering the 1987 British GP

As the Formula 1 circus heads to the British Grand Prix, we take a look at one of Silverstone’s most famous races 

Edited:

Autosport Retro

Telling the forgotten stories and unearthing the hidden gems from years gone by.

The 1987 British Grand Prix provided a dramatic duel between Williams team-mates and championship rivals Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell, culminating in one of Formula 1’s greatest passes. 

In the latest episode of our From the Archive series, host Kevin Turner is joined by Maurice Hamilton and Damien Smith – both were there on that day in July 1987 but had very different viewpoints. 

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