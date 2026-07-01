Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Rodin Cars is looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join their Vehicle Development team.

You will lead the end-to-end design process for major vehicle systems, from concept through prototyping, detailed design, analysis, production and testing as well as design and develop components for vehicle sub-systems including suspension, body-in-white, powertrain, aerodynamics and ancillaries.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ experience in a high-performance environment such as motorsport, high-end automotive or aerospace.

BoxBoxD has a vacancy for an Account Executive.

Responsibilities include owning the end-to-end sales cycle, building and qualifying a pipeline of partners across broadcast, circuits, agencies and brand teams and managing accounts after the close, covering onboarding, renewals and expansion.

You will have four or more years’ experience in B2B sales with at least two of those in a closing role.

Join the FIA as a F1 Data Engineer based in Geneva.

You will be designing, building and deploying end-to-end data solutions that enable effective real-tome trackside decisions and allow data-driven design of future sporting and technical regulations.

Successful candidates will have at least three years of hands-on experience designing, implementing and optimising robust, scalable and observable cloud data solutions.

Applications close 5 July 2026.

The VCARB F1 Team is recruiting a Brand Designer.

This role includes delivering high-quality, visually compelling work across print, digital and social including marketing collateral, web assets, infographics and deck presentations.

You will have a degree in Graphic Design and relevant agency or in-house marketing experience.

The Cadillac F1 Team has an opportunity for a Graduate Race Strategy Engineer.

You will be assisting in race strategy preparation and execution, supporting pre-event, post-session and post-event reporting on car and team performance and assisting with the development of race strategy tools, systems and supporting infrastructure.

Candidates will have a Master’s degree and experience performing data analysis.

Applications close 3 July 2026.