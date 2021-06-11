Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC
WEC / Algarve Practice report

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine

By:

Jota LMP2 driver Antonio Felix da Costa jumped to the top of the times in the dying minutes of first practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship round at Portimao.

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine

Da Costa posted a 1m33.752s aboard his ORECA-Gibson 07 to move ahead of three cars running in the Hypercar class with 10 minutes left on the clock of the hour-and-a-half free practice session.

His time around the Algarve circuit put him just 0.029s ahead of the Alpine-Gibson A480 LMP1 in which Nicolas Lapierre had earlier set a 1m33.781s.

The two Toyota Le Mans Hypercars were right behind the Alpine ORECA design as the top four cars were separated by just 0.055s.

Sebastien Buemi took third spot in the #8 GR010 HYBRID with a 1m33.800s, while Kamui Kobayashi was fractionally behind on a 1m33.807s

The new Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH ended up 12th with a 1m34.789s set by Richard Westbrook, which left the new Le Mans Hypercar just over a second off the pace.

Fifth fastest and second in LMP2 was Alex Brundle in the Inter Europol ORECA with a 1m33.979s lap, while Ben Hanley took sixth for DragonSpeed on 1m34.268s.

Paul di Resta and Giedo van der Garde were seventh and eighth in their respective United Autosports and Racing Team Nederland ORECAs.

The second Jota ORECA with Tom Blomqvist driving and the RealTeam Racing entry with Norman Nato at the wheel rounded out the top 10 overall.

Kevin Estre leapfrogged Porsche team-mate Gianmaria Bruni at the end of the session to lead the way in GTE Pro.

Kevin Estre

Kevin Estre

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Frenchman's 1m40.227s in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs put him just over a tenth up on Bruni's 1m40.389s.

Daniel Serra was three tenths back in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

The Brazilian's 1m40.682s compared with 1m40.738s set by team-mate James Calado in the sister car.

Matt Campbell led the way in GTE Am for the Dempsey-Proton Porsche squad.

The Australian's 1m41.202s put him just over two tenths up on Iron Lynx team boss Andrea Piccini.

Two further sessions of free practice on Saturday are followed by qualifying for Sunday's second round of the 2021 WEC, the Portimao 8 Hours, at 6pm local time.

Results

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.752  
2 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'33.781 0.029
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'33.800 0.048
4 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'33.807 0.055
5 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.979 0.227
6 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Ben Hayley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.268 0.516
7 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.294 0.542
8 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.299 0.547
9 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.627 0.875
10 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
Switzerland Mathias Beche
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.668 0.916
11 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.742 0.990
12 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'34.789 1.037
13 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.019 1.267
14 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.074 2.322
15 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
United Kingdom Tom Jackson 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'36.453 2.701
16 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'40.227 6.475
17 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'40.389 6.637
18 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'40.682 6.930
19 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'40.738 6.986
20 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.202 7.450
21 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.426 7.674
22 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.484 7.732
23 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.495 7.743
24 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.575 7.823
25 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.667 7.915
26 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.728 7.976
27 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.768 8.016
28 United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Marco Seefried
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.787 8.035
29 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.791 8.039
30 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.815 8.063
31 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.970 8.218
32 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.977 8.225
View full results
