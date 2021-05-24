Tickets Subscribe
Extreme E News

Prince William tests Extreme E car at Knockhill

By:

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, tested the 550bhp all-electric Extreme E car on the rallycross course at Knockhill Circuit in Scotland last week.

Prince William tests Extreme E car at Knockhill

His test drive came as part of a tour of the country ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

The Prince admitted to clipping a chicane on his run, for which he was tutored by Andretti United driver Catie Munnings - who scored a podium alongside team-mate Timmy Hansen in the inaugural Extreme E round in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Back in April 2016, Prince William also ran in the Mahindra Racing team’s Formula E simulator as part of his tour of India.

Prince William said of his run: “I clipped the chicane at the end. Just touched the end of it.”

He told championship co-founder and chief executive officer Alejandro Agag: “That was awesome. Loved that.”

Agag added: “It was a great honour for Extreme E to host Prince William at Knockhill today.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to show him the ways in which we are working towards the same shared goals around a lower carbon future for our planet.

“I think he really enjoyed his experience behind the wheel of the Odyssey 21, under the expert instruction of Catie.”



Prince William was also hosted by Adam Bond, the boss of AFC Energy, which uses a hydrogen fuel cell to provide zero-emission charging for the nine Extreme E cars at each round.

He was shown around the Odyssey 21 machine by George Imafidon, a junior engineer for seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s X44 entry.

Imafidon, a commissioner of the Hamilton Commission, said: “It was an honour to be at the event today and to meet His Royal Highness Prince William.

“As a recent engineering graduate myself, it’s incredible to see how the motorsport world is responding to the climate crisis, something my generation in particular cares deeply about.

“To have His Royal Highness here today just shows the ambition of Extreme E in making a positive difference to the planet, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of it through my team, X44.”

