Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Esports News

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race

By:
, Esports Contributor, Traxion.GG

Team Redline's Kevin Siggy won the feature race during Round 4 of the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, but it was Moritz Lohner who extended his championship lead.

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race

Another lengthy wait was rewarded yesterday as the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship returned to screens with the official halfway mark of the 2021 season. The fourth round of seven would head south-east from Zandvoort to the Nurburgring and another home circuit for championship leader Lohner in the RaceRoom contested championship.

The two-time champion and his ruthless consistency had opened up a 24 point gap in the standings to nearest rival Jakub Brzezinski with the likes of Siggy and Jack Keithley all trailing a further 20 points behind. If he wasn’t to be stopped soon, chances of catching him would diminish rapidly.

 

GT3 Qualifying

Certainly, there was no catching Moritz in qualifying as he led a German 1-2-3 featuring Florian Hasse and Marko Pejic respectively; his last pole position being the first race of the season.

Tim Jarschel, Alex Dornieden and standout performer Leonard Krippner ensured that six countrymen would sit inside the top 10 though Jack Keithley and Isaac Price continued their good form to sit fourth and fifth.

Brzezinski would only do enough for ninth whilst Siggy couldn’t break the top 10. Wisniewski served a qualifying ban and would start from the back of the grid.

 

GT3 Sprint Race

An extremely late green light gave the field no chance to properly prepare a Turn 1 assault though it was pleasing to witness the cleanest sprint start of the year so far. Keithley pounced on Pejic through the Mercedes Arena and moved up onto the podium in assured fashion.

The most significant mover was Dornieden who gained two places ahead of Brzezinski and the slow-starting Thibaut Cazaubon.

Things settled significantly but for the two Williams Esports Bentleys looking eager until an ex-Williams driver found himself in a spin. Price lost it upon acceleration out of Turn 1 with 14 minutes left on the clock – falling from fifth to 12th in the process, but with time to recover.

Gazing further up the road, Keithley reignited his assault on Hasse but inadvertently allowed Lohner to scurry away with a three-second lead by the final lap. Disaster would strike the rear gunner however as a fuel miscalculation left him sputtering out of the NGK Chicane.

Lohner would take the chequered flag from a surprised Keithley and Pejic whilst Florian limped home in fifth. Despite Price’s best efforts, he could not rescue a top 10 position leaving Siggy to start on feature race pole position.

 

GT4 Race

For the three races of GT4 action up until this point, Emre Cihan had been dominating along with Audi as a brand. Although he, once again, took pole position in Germany, it was refreshing to see Lotus and Mercedes looking more competitive in the hands of Ville Kreivi and Jan Stange who qualified fourth and sixth. Alessandro Ottaviani kept up his streak of top-three starts though Adam Pinczes did not, giving way to Julian Kunze.

Those positions would not be disturbed as the Turkish driver took yet another victory ahead of the Italian and the German.

 

GT3 Feature Race

Bence Banki would get the better launch at the start of the feature race, though Siggy held firm going into Turn 1. Things were a bit too firm for poor Brzezinski however as the Polish driver, already down a position, was sandwiched between Dornieden and Krippner and launched into the Slovakian. Though both were able to keep going, the Williams was out of the top 10 and Dornieden was through to second.

Lohner’s start wasn’t much better; getting caught up in the fracas. The German found himself down in 15th by the end of the first lap. Brzezinski recovered positions quickly and soon found himself behind his fast-starting compatriot Wisniewski who had truly overcome his qualifying ban to find himself in a strong point-scoring placement of eighth. Price had also handled the melee well, navigating it to seventh.

 

Brzezinski’s charge back up the order was well and truly on. His stablemate didn’t give him too much trouble but his ex-team-mate in Price was a little less amicable. Nevertheless, with 30 minutes left Jakub was continuing to demonstrate strong pace. Wisniewski, stuck in the eight-car Bentley train, chose this moment to pit early in an effort to undercut his rivals.

Keithley would be next to dive in a lap later, while Krippner lost position to Brzezinski and then an opportunistic Price who followed the Pole through. With how close the battle for the lead was though, it would have been understandable to see Siggy take control of the situation by following suit. Yet, he chose to stay out as both Dornieden and Banki entered the pitlane.

The Austro-Slovenian responded immediately and it was a good thing that he did otherwise Dornieden would have taken the net lead. Keithley meanwhile had jumped Banki whilst there was drama for Jarschel, then leading the race, as the German spun in the Mercedes Arena.

With Price and Jarschel pitting, the pitstop phase was complete. The early pitters appeared to have the advantage as all three Williams drivers had gained track position and Lohner, in particular, had catapulted up to seventh. In fact, Price’s strategy would only work if he could enact the overtakes his fresh rubber demanded – the Brit was in 11th on pit exit.

 

The final 10 minutes were frantic. Wisniewski and Brzezinski were struggling as the nimble Lohner, Pejic and Hasse looked to dance their way into higher positions. Things would only get worse for Nikodem as Price clattered into him. Pejic himself would run into strife as he lost it on the exit of the Arena, throwing away a top-10 finish; something everyone else was waging war for.

But the commander of the race was well and truly Siggy. The Team Redline driver had managed the pressure beautifully to take the feature race win ahead of Dornieden and Keithley.

The ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship returns at the end of this month for Round 5 at the Lausitzring on 31st August.

 

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 4, GT3 Sprint Race Results

  1. Moritz Lohner – Dorr Esports 22m01.188s
  2. Jack Kiethley – Williams Esports +3.995s
  3. Marko Pejic – Mahle Racing Team +4.120s
  4. Tim Jarschel – MRS Esports +4.801s
  5. Florian Hasse – Dorr Esports +6.586s
  6. Leonard Krippner – T3 Esports +6.830s
  7. Alexander Dornieden – MRS Esports +7.272s
  8. Bence Banki – Dorr Esports +7.767s
  9. Jakub Brzezinski – Williams Esports +8.089s
  10. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline +8.730s

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 4, GT3 Feature Race Results

  1. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline 42m49.228s
  2. Alexander Dornieden – MRS Esports +1.903s
  3. Jack Kiethley – Williams Esports +3.242s
  4. Bence Banki – Dorr Esports +7.932s
  5. Moritz Lohner – Dorr Esports +8.992s
  6. Jakub Brzezinski – Williams Esports +9.743s
  7. Florian Hasse – Dorr Esports +12.683s
  8. Tim Jarschel – MRS Esports +14.996s
  9. Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports +18.318s
  10. David Nagy – M1RA Esports +19.707s
shares
comments

Related video

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Previous article

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

25 min
2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

4 h
3
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

6 h
4
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

3 h
5
Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

1 h
Latest news
Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race
ESPT

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race

7 h
Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
ESPT

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Aug 4, 2021
Jack Basford on how iGP Manager continues to innovate
ESPT

Jack Basford on how iGP Manager continues to innovate

Jul 29, 2021
GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters
ESPT

GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters

Jul 26, 2021
What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?
ESPT

What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?

Jul 21, 2021
More
James Kirk
Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Esports

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners
Esports

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners

Keithley and Hasse take thrilling ADAC GT Masters Esports victories
Esports

Keithley and Hasse take thrilling ADAC GT Masters Esports victories

Trending Today

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race
Esports Esports

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Esports Esports

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Jack Basford on how iGP Manager continues to innovate
Esports Esports

Jack Basford on how iGP Manager continues to innovate

GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters
Esports Esports

GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.