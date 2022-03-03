Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022
Esports News

Hogfeldt wins again in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

The 2022 ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship got back underway, this time at Watkins Glen, with Christopher Hogfeldt winning for a third time this season to extend his championship lead.

Hogfeldt wins again in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
By:
, Esports Contributor, Traxion.GG

At Brands Hatch, it was dreamland for Christopher Hogfeldt who stormed to double delight, continuing his excellent late-2021 form. Quite the polar opposite could be said of reigning champion Mortiz Lohner, however – the German didn’t touch the top 10 all evening.

Aiding the early championship leader’s cause was the failure of anyone else hitting the podium twice. Nikodem Wisniewski and Erhan Jajovski picked up a decent haul of points but would surely be hoping that ground could be regained at Round 2.

An exciting track awaited on Tuesday evening with Watkins Glen International a first-time location for the championship.

 

Sprint Qualifying

Hogfeldt would indeed remain at the sharp end of things as Sprint Qualifying came to a close, but would fail to take pole position for the first time this season. Instead, it would be Jack Keithley who found himself in the prime seat; the Brit had scored decently at his home round in an otherwise unspectacular outing.

 

Another driver to hit the top 10 twice at Brands was Leonard Krippner and the underrated German once again showed his qualities to pick up third ahead of compatriot Max Pfeifer who had yet to score a top 10 finish in 2022. For Jajovski, fifth would have to suffice.

Lohner’s stuttering start to his third consecutive title defence took another major blow as the German would line up on the final row of the grid. Wisniewski also suffered disappointment with P15 the best the Pole could extract from the session.

Sprint Race

For the first half of the opening lap, the entire field was impressively clean in spite of the tight and twisty nature of the Glen. The calm lasted as long as Heel corner, where Pfeifer got it all wrong on the brakes and went into the back of Krippner. With the second row in tatters, Jajovski and Jakub Brzezinski took advantage.

With half the race run, the same corner almost claimed its next victims as Jajovski squirmed under corner entry and almost clipped Brzezinski who slipped into the podium places.

From here on out it was a relatively quiet run to the flag. Hogfeldt knew full well how important a podium would be in the long run, and conceded victory to Keithley without much fuss. Brzezinski rounded out the top three, claiming his first podium of the season.

 

Feature Qualifying

The high odds of finding an exact replica of the front row from Sprint Qualifying were ignored in Feature Qualifying as Keithley and Hogfeldt found themselves separated by 0.077 seconds once more. The second row would look quite different this time around. After a strong yet anonymous Sprint, Bence Banki found himself third on the grid ahead of Gianmarco Fiduci.

Wisniewski looked much better securing fifth, although Jajovski was nowhere to be seen. Brzezinski would be starting down in P10 just behind Krippner who at least got a second chance to score good points after his Race 1 incident.

Feature Race

No opening-lap panic this time around as the Feature Race began with great anticipation. Of the top 10, sadly, Krippner was once again the biggest loser in the opening exchanges, losing position to both Brzezinski and Jajovski. A flurry of drivers went into the pits at their earliest convenience with just five minutes of the race run. Of the drivers attempting the undercut, Tim Jarschel was the leader.

Although the front of the pack was unfazed by these bold calls, the lack of clear overtaking opportunities was spooking some further back in the midfield. It had become an oddity to see Isaac Price heading onto pitroad less than 30 minutes into an ADAC GT Masters Esports contest yet there the Brit was; responding immediately to the threat.

Not that it did him any good, it was already too late. Jarschel had gained, in theory, multiple places in one fell swoop.

 

With just over 19 minutes left, two of the major players in the battle for victory made their call. Both Hogfeldt and Fiduci had no doubt been informed of the recent goings-on and opted for the undercut themselves.

The man who had spearheaded every lap until this point had no alternative but to respond in kind. Much like Price before him, he lost crucial track position in being reactive rather than proactive. Ultimately, Banki’s loss of time through stopping was negligible thanks to a battle between the front two upon pitlane exit.

With Jajovski’s stop, the final 10 minutes were set up to be tense and nervy. Hogfeldt’s lead was tenuous but for the track aiding him from a defensive standpoint. The duels behind were just as intense. Michael Rachl, Leon Rudinger and Jajovski had all put together some excellent drives, just aiming to consolidate their points hauls now.

 

Everything ultimately remained status quo until the chequered flag. For Hogfeldt, this had been an emboldening couple of races seeing his already enjoyable points lead extended. For the likes of Keithley, much work was ahead. For Lohner – who was surely disillusioned – hopes of a fourth title might be up in flames already.

ADAC GT MASTERS ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP, Watkins Glen Sprint Race results

  1. Jack Keithley 18m20.916s
  2. Christopher Hogfeldt +0.304s
  3. Jakub Brzezinski +1.673s
  4. Erhan Jajovski +2.020s
  5. Bence Banki +2.349s
  6. Max Pfeifer* +2.640s
  7. Alessandro Ottaviani +5.286s
  8. Isaac Price +5.642s
  9. Alexander Dornieden +6.102s
  10. Marc Gassner +6.567s

*Pending stewards’ review

ADAC GT MASTERS ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP, Watkins Glen Feature Race results

  1. Christopher Hogfeldt 33m24.861s
  2. Jack Keithley +0.616s
  3. Bence Banki +1.034s
  4. Michael Rachl +4.520s
  5. Gianmarco Fiduci +4.785s
  6. Leon Rudinger +5.145s
  7. Nikodem Wisniewski +5.387s
  8. Tim Jarschel +8.916s
  9. Erhan Jajovski +9.099s
  10. Isaac Price +9.492s
shares
comments
SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022
Previous article

SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022
Load comments
More
James Kirk
Opmeer becomes two-time Formula 1 Esports Series Pro champion
Esports

Opmeer becomes two-time Formula 1 Esports Series Pro champion

F1 Esports Pro: Lucas Blakeley is the real deal
Esports

F1 Esports Pro: Lucas Blakeley is the real deal

How Sebastian Job is adapting to life in F1 Esports Series Pro
Esports

How Sebastian Job is adapting to life in F1 Esports Series Pro

Latest news

Hogfeldt wins again in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Esports

Hogfeldt wins again in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022
Esports Esports

SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022

Coanda Simsport wins inaugural Autosport Esports Team of the Year Award
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Coanda Simsport wins inaugural Autosport Esports Team of the Year Award

Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport’s Esports Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport’s Esports Driver of the Year

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.