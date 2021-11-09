Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / VCO ProSIM SERIES: Team Redline dominate Red Bull Ring race
Esports News

Nürburgring track guide for round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Universally recognised as one of the world’s greatest racetracks, the daunting Nürburgring Nordschleife is the venue for the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series this weekend.

The top online sim-racers will face one of the toughest tests in all of motorsport when they compete on the 12.94-miles and 154 corners that make up the challenging Nordschleife.

As a preview to round three of the online championship on 13th November, a track guide to 8 Hours of Nürburgring has been created in conjunction with LEGO® Technic™ - the Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series, featuring the beautiful “AF Corse #51” Ferrari 488 GTE.

The track layout for this online contest commences with the Nürburgring Grand Prix loop, before racers turn left after the chicane on the back straight and head onto the famous Nordschleife course. After the opening sequence of bends, cars such as the LM GTE Ferrari 488 will reach speeds of nearly 170mph before cresting the brow at the super fast Flugplatz.

As the drivers head into the challenging corners through the Adenauer forest, they’ll soon emerge at the iconic Karussell, the notoriously tough hairpin that features a change in track surface and where racers need to hug the apex of the long-radius, banked left-hander.

On the return loop back to the pits, there are the series of high-speed bends, where even the smallest of errors will be immediately punished. Racers have to be careful not to run wide at Brunnchen and must ensure their line is perfect through the S-bends named after the former F1 and sportscar ace Stefan Bellof.

Finally, the long back straight will reward those drivers who have sacrificed downforce for less drag, to ensure maximum speeds at the end of the 12.94-mile lap. The Nordschleife is considered to be one of the greatest tests for a driver and over the course of eight hours, competitors will lap the German circuit approximately 153 times, with the fastest lap for an LM GTE machine expected to be six minutes and 40 seconds.

The opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series began with the 4 Hours of Monza in September, which was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline. Round two in Spa last month was clinched by Team Redline after 172 laps of racing across six hours. The BMW Team Redline outfit also claimed GTE honours, which had gone to the Porsche Esports Team at Monza.

In total there are five events in the newly revised series culminating in an exciting live, televised grand finale at the 2022 Autosport International Show, featuring a $250,000 prize pot.

Watch the Nürburgring race LIVE on lemansvirtual.com or on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, courtesy of Traxion.gg. Round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series - the 8 Hours of Nürburgring Nordschleife - gets underway this coming Saturday (13th November). The revamped online competition uses the rFactor 2 simulation platform, offering an authentic sim-racing experience and features a field of LMP2 and GTE machines with a combination of FIA international-licence and sim drivers.

The 2021 Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and features LEGO® Technic™ as the Official Engineering Partner of the series.

shares
comments
VCO ProSIM SERIES: Team Redline dominate Red Bull Ring race
Previous article

VCO ProSIM SERIES: Team Redline dominate Red Bull Ring race
Load comments

Latest news

Nürburgring track guide for round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Nürburgring track guide for round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series

VCO ProSIM SERIES: Team Redline dominate Red Bull Ring race
Esports Esports

VCO ProSIM SERIES: Team Redline dominate Red Bull Ring race

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today
General General

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today

How Sebastian Job is adapting to life in F1 Esports Series Pro
Esports Esports

How Sebastian Job is adapting to life in F1 Esports Series Pro

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.