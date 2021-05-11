Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E Next / New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Esports News

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The new Fanatec CSL Pedals look set to provide sub-$200/€200 load cell sim racing pedals for the very first time.

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

Hot on the heels of the new CSL DD wheel base, which will offer a new entry point to direct drive technology, Fanatec has announced the new CSL Pedals.

The aim is to deliver a lower barrier to entry into the Fanatec sim racing ecosystem than previous models. Priced at a low $79.95/€79.95, you get an accelerator and a brake pedal made from metal, 12-bit high-resolution contactless Hall Sensors and the ability to adjust the pedal placement vertically and sideways for the optimum driving position.

As with many Fanatec products, there are upgradable options. Chief of which is the optional Load Cell Kit. For those new to load cell pedals, it delivers the real feeling of pressing down on a brake pedal with different amounts of pressure and tension.

There is also an option to add a clutch pedal and purchase an additional Tuning Kit that includes aluminium pedal plates.

Fanatec CSL Pedals with optional load cell and tuning kit

Fanatec CSL Pedals with optional load cell and tuning kit

It looks set to be the cheapest set of load cell pedals on the market, as Fanatec says, “the mission was to create the ultimate sub-$200/€200 load cell pedals.” Time will tell to see how the options stack up price-wise closer to release.

At present, Fanatec has four pedal sets on the market ranging from $99.95/€99.95 all the way up to $599.95/€599.95. The Clubsport V3 pedals, whether they’re inverted or not, will give that load cell braking for a more nominal price point, while the CSL elites can still provide an accurate sensation with the LC model with load cell included for $229.96.

In terms of a release date, it remains to be confirmed yet, but the CSL Pedals will ship at the same time as the upcoming CSL DD wheel base. Fanatec has also hinted at more announcements coming soon.

shares
comments

Related video

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Previous article

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Next article

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Justin Melillo

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

57min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
ESPT

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 26, 2021
Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
ESPT

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

May 20, 2021
Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
ESPT

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

May 19, 2021
Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
F1

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

May 17, 2021
New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
ESPT

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

May 11, 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Esports Esports

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Formula 1 Formula 1

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.