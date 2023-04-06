Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
One of the most-popular sim racing Esports competitions returns for 2023, as the Ferrari Esports Series announces its schedule.
Once again, the big prize for the winner will be a seat at the table on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, becoming a full-time member for 2024.
Regions that can compete in the competition include Europe, North America, and for the first time in competition history, Asia-Pacific.
Jonathan Riley scored the overall title last year and now competes as a member of the Ferrari Esports team in SRO Esports’ Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports competition.
Both Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione will be utilised for the championship once again.
Hot lap time trails start in May and are open to all, before qualifying races happen in July, ahead of September's regional finals.
Next up will be region finals, before the title-deciding grand final in October, which will be broadcast live on Ferrari Esports' Twitch channel. Circuits used across the series include Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka and Silverstone.
Additional content will be created in the form of a five-episode “Ferrari 101” series and a three-part docuseries titled “Off The Grid” featuring the 2022 champion Riley.
2023 Ferrari Esports Series calendar
- Qualifier 1 – Thursday 20 July
- Qualifier 2 – Thursday 24 August
- Qualifier 3 – Tuesday 12 September
- APAC Regional – Saturday 23 September
- NA Regional – Sunday 24 September
- EU Regional – Saturday 30 September
- Grand Final Pre-Show – Wednesday 11 October
- Grand Final – Thursday 12 October
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.