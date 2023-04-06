Subscribe
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

One of the most-popular sim racing Esports competitions returns for 2023, as the Ferrari Esports Series announces its schedule.

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Once again, the big prize for the winner will be a seat at the table on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, becoming a full-time member for 2024.

Regions that can compete in the competition include Europe, North America, and for the first time in competition history, Asia-Pacific.

 

Jonathan Riley scored the overall title last year and now competes as a member of the Ferrari Esports team in SRO Esports’ Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports competition.

Both Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione will be utilised for the championship once again.

Hot lap time trails start in May and are open to all, before qualifying races happen in July, ahead of September's regional finals.

 

Next up will be region finals, before the title-deciding grand final in October, which will be broadcast live on Ferrari Esports' Twitch channel. Circuits used across the series include Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka and Silverstone.

Additional content will be created in the form of a five-episode “Ferrari 101” series and a three-part docuseries titled “Off The Grid” featuring the 2022 champion Riley.

2023 Ferrari Esports Series calendar

  • Qualifier 1 – Thursday 20 July
  • Qualifier 2 – Thursday 24 August
  • Qualifier 3 – Tuesday 12 September
  • APAC Regional – Saturday 23 September
  • NA Regional – Sunday 24 September
  • EU Regional – Saturday 30 September
  • Grand Final Pre-Show – Wednesday 11 October
  • Grand Final – Thursday 12 October
