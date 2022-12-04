Baldwin wins Autosport’s Esports Driver of the Year Award

Autosport and Traxion.GG readers have voted the 25-year-old British entrant as the best sim racer this season, ahead of Kevin Siggy, Enzo Bonito and last year’s winner Frederik Rasmussen.

Baldwin has taken four separate championships this year, plus several other notable performances, setting him apart from the competition.

The former World's Fastest Gamer winner racer took home the Alpine Esports, Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports, GT World Challenge Europe Esports and the FIA Motorsport Games Esports Cup titles this season, alongside making the finals of the eRace of Champions and winning a round of the Le Mans Virtual Series.

“It's an absolute honour to win this award, with so much talent out there in sim racing, to be amongst the best in the world is crazy,” said Baldwin, presented by Formula E world champion Stoffel Vandoorne.

“When I first got into sim racing five years ago, competing at the top level seemed impossible, but over time I started to figure it out. I can't believe I’ve won this award. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.

“Thank you to my team, Veloce and my team-mates. Without them, a lot of the success this year wouldn’t have been possible.”

Baldwin follows Sebastian Job and Rasmussen in receiving the award and becomes its third-ever recipient.

