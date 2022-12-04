Team Redline named Autosport’s Esports Team of the Year

The award jury selected the 22-year-old sim racing team as the best in the past 12 months ahead of Veloce Esports, R8G Esports and Apex Racing.

A veteran of racing Esports, the squad shows little sign of waning competitiveness. Winner of the inaugural iRacing World Championship Grand Prix Series 10 years ago, Redline has dominated across multiple platforms and competitions in 2022.

It kicked off the year with victory in both classes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and has followed that up with domination in the BMW Sim GT Cup, Formula Pro Series, Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup and DTM Esports.

The driver roster is not just quick, but professional, adaptable and consistent. Kevin Siggy won the DTM Esports championship, while Jeffrey Rietveld has been instrumental in Redline’s Le Mans Virtual Series success and Enzo Bonito regularly put in star performances in the VCO Esports Racing League.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which is testament to the hard work and exceptional abilities we have in the team,” said Team Redline manager Dom Duhan.

“The past year has been littered with incredible achievements, for instance, winning both classes at Le Mans Virtual, Porsche Esports Supercup, Formula Pro, VCO events, the list goes on.

“After starting out from my bedroom over 20 years ago, I could never in my wildest dreams have thought that we would be here!

“Thank you to all our partners and those who have been part of our journey, we couldn't have done it without your support.”

