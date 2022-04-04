Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
DTM News

WRC legend Loeb to make DTM debut with Red Bull-backed AF Corse

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb will make his DTM debut at Portimao later this month, joining Felipe Fraga in Red Bull’s line-up.

Rachit Thukral
By:
WRC legend Loeb to make DTM debut with Red Bull-backed AF Corse

Loeb will replace Nick Cassidy in the opening round of the 2022 DTM season on 30 April - 1 May, with the Kiwi unavailable due to his commitments with Envision Racing in Formula E.

The nine-time World Rally Championship got his first taste of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 at Spa-Francorchamps last month and is also expected to take part in this weekend’s official pre-season test at Hockenheim.

With Cassidy also likely to miss the Norisring round in June due to Formula E clashes, and potentially the Spa weekend due to a clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship, Loeb could be in line for further DTM appearances later in the year.

“Throughout my career, I have always liked to change between disciplines," said Loeb. "DTM is a famous championship and as the opportunity came up for me to compete in it, I took it, of course. It is an exciting challenge because the driving style is entirely different.”

“Now, it is time to work. I will be up against specialists in such racers and my last proper GT3 race already is a long time ago.

"My goal will be to find my rhythm as well as I can and I will try to use my experience to give the team good feedback about the set-up of the car. I know that it will be difficult but the cars really are fun to drive. Really fast, nice cars. Therefore, I am looking forward to it.”

Loeb has made a stellar start to his 2022 campaign, finishing runner-up to Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in the Dakar Rally before beating Sebastien Ogier in a two-horse race between WRC’s greatest drivers on his return to Rally Monte Carlo.

Sébastien Loeb, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

Sébastien Loeb, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

His 2022 programme includes a full season in the new FIA Rally Raid Championship with the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team and an Extreme E campaign with Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad. Both those teams are operated by the British Prodrive operation.

Loeb is not the first rally star to compete in the DTM in recent years, with Ogier having made a guest appearance with Mercedes at the Red Bull Ring in 2018.

Speaking about Loeb’s debut outing, DTM chief Gerhard Berger said: “Having the most successful rally driver of all times with us in our season opener at Portimao is a genuine highlight that fans can look forward to. 

“The achievements in his career speak for themselves, but nevertheless, it will be a hard competition against very strong drivers, for Sebastien Loeb as well.

"Standing in for Nick Cassidy, he will be fighting for points with the AlphaTauri Ferrari, so therefore I am certain that a champion of his stature will be highly motivated coming to the race track.”

The AF Corse-run Red Bull squad won the teams’ title in the first season of the DTM’s GT3 era last year, with Liam Lawson finishing runner-up to Maximilian Gotz after a controversial season finale.

shares
comments
Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
Previous article

Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out
WEC

ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out

Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
DTM

Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Sébastien Loeb More
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat
DTM

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return Rally Sweden
WRC

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb to make DTM debut with Red Bull-backed AF Corse
DTM DTM

WRC legend Loeb to make DTM debut with Red Bull-backed AF Corse

Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
DTM DTM

Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat
DTM DTM

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.