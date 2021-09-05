Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM / Red Bull Ring Race report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory

By:

Liam Lawson resisted race-long pressure from BMW’s Marco Wittmann to secure a double win at the Red Bull Ring and close the gap to Kelvin van der Linde in the championship standings.

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory

AF Corse Ferrari driver Lawson got the jump on polesitter Wittmann in the pits and was then able to withstand the advances of the two-time champion to bag his third victory of the season - all while being handicapped by 25kg of ballast.

At the start of the race, Wittmann made a clean getaway from pole position in the sole Walkenhorst BMW, with Lawson slotting into second place ahead of the Rowe Racing BMW of Sheldon van der Linde.

After building a lead of one second over Lawson, Wittmann pitted at the first opportunity on lap five, with several other drivers following him to minimise the risk from any safety car appearances.

Lawson himself peeled into the pits a lap later and returned on track well clear of Wittmann, gaining a total of 2.5s over his rival during his in-lap and the pitstop itself.

From there on, Lawson and Wittmann engaged in a close duel that continued until the final lap of the race, with the gap between the duo fluctuating between just three tenths to 1.5 seconds.

By lap 18, Wittmann was within striking distance of Lawson having successfully eaten into his advance, but the Kiwi managed to respond to the BMW driver’s pace to pull the gap back to one second.

Wittmann’s next opportunity arrived on lap 27 when they had closed in on the yet-to-stop Audi of Nico Muller, but while Lawson was able to clear the Swiss driver into Turn 3, Wittmann himself had to wait until the start of the next tour to make a move.

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

The two-time DTM champion mounted a final attack in the dying stages of the race and got a better exit from the final corner, but Lawson managed to hold on to victory by just 0.215s in a drag race to the finish line.

HRT Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz was unable to challenge Lawson and Wittmann for the win as he finished 15s behind the duo in third, but a fifth podium finish in eight races keeps him firmly in the title hunt.

Winward Mercedes drivers Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer finished fourth and fifth respectively, the latter bagging a solid haul of points in his home race.

Abt Sportsline driver van der Linde was unable to make much progress from the lower regions of the top 10 on a track that highlights the weak points of the Audi, but penalties for Mercedes drivers Vincent Abril and Daniel Juncadella promoted him to a respectable sixth position.

The South African was once again the only driver from the Ingolstadt-based marque to finish in the points, with the next highest runner Nico Muller finishing 14th for Team Rosberg after making a late pitstop on lap 31 of 38.

Abril and Juncadella were involved in a battle with Auer for fifth position, but time penalties for exceeding track limits dropped them down to eighth and 12th respectively - denying Mercedes a rare feat of all its seven cars finishing in the points.

With Abril and Juncadella penalised, Arjun Maini moved up to seventh in the GetSpeed AMG GT3, while Maximilian Buhk was classified ninth in the Mucke entry.

Timo Glock rounded out the points scorers in the sole surviving Rowe Racing BMW.

Alex Albon was battling with Glock for a place inside the top 10 when he suffered a front-left puncture on his out-lap, forcing him to make an unscheduled visit to the pits. That dropped him firmly to the rear of the field as he finished down in 17th.

Sheldon van der Linde also suffered a puncture early on in the race, which prompted Rowe to voluntarily retire his car.

DTM Red Bull Ring - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 38 57'32.602  
2 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 38 57'32.817 0.215
3 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 57'48.509 15.907
4 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 57'55.845 23.243
5 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 57'57.560 24.958
6 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 38 57'58.184 25.582
7 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 57'59.126 26.524
8 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 58'01.551 28.949
9 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 58'02.926 30.324
10 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 38 58'04.769 32.167
11 Germany Paul Maximilian Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 38 58'06.368 33.766
12 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 58'06.821 34.219
13 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 38 58'09.904 37.302
14 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 38 58'13.400 40.798
15 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 38 58'18.292 45.690
16 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 38 58'27.039 54.437
17 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 38 58'53.317 1'20.715
18 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 27 42'04.438 11 Laps
19 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 14 22'11.199 24 Laps
20 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 7 11'27.401 31 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Previous article

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

2 h
3
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

4 h
4
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

2 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

4 h
Latest news
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory

0m
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

3 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

23 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position

Sep 4, 2021
Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
F1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson fends off Wittmann for double victory

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.