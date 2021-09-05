Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
DTM / Red Bull Ring Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

By:

Factory BMW driver Marco Wittmann edged Liam Lawson by 0.026s to claim pole position for the second DTM race at the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

The two-time DTM champion led the majority of the 20-minute qualifying session, with a time of 1m28.478s putting him at the top of the timesheets after the first runs.

Lap times tumbled as the car returned on track in the final five minutes, with Maximilian Gotz moving to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m28.362s in the HRT Mercedes.

However, Wittmann responded immediately in his Walkenhorst BMW, breaking the 1m28s barrier on his next flying lap to snatch the position back from his fellow countryman.

Saturday polesitter Liam Lawson then tried to spoil Wittmann’s party with a purple time in sector 2, but he ultimately fell just 0.026s short of securing a clean sweep of pole positions on Red Bull’s home ground.

However, Wittmann’s pole time of 1m27.892s was fractionally slower than what Lawson managed on Saturday in the AF Corse Ferrari due to varying track conditions.

Meanwhile, Sheldon van der Linde put two BMWs inside the top three in the Rowe Racing BM6, 0.174s down on the ultimate pace set by Wittmann.

Gotz continued his consistent run in the 2021 season by securing a spot on the outside of the second row after improving to a 1m28.133s, beating the Winward Mercedes duo Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer, who qualified fifth and sixth respectively.

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Championship leader Kelvin van der Linde was again Audi’s top qualifier on a track that doesn’t suit the characteristics of the R8 LMS, ending up seventh in the Abt Sportsline entry with a time of 1m28.350s.

HRT’s Vincent Abril qualified eighth while the top 10 was rounded out by the second Red Bull-backed entry of Alex Albon and the GetSpeed Mercedes of Arjun Maini - the latter making it five cars from the Stuttgart brand inside the first five rows.

Timo Glock could only manage the 11th fastest time in the second of the Rowe BMWs, while Nico Muller was a lowly 13th in the Team Rosberg Audi.

Daniel Juncadella endured a disappointing session for GruppeM Racing, ending up as the lowest-placed Mercedes driver in 15th place, just ahead of 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller and his Abt Audi.

DTM Red Bull Ring - Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'27.892  
2 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'27.918 0.026
3 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'28.092 0.200
4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.133 0.241
5 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.198 0.306
6 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.316 0.424
7 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'28.350 0.458
8 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.378 0.486
9 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'28.409 0.517
10 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.425 0.533
11 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 1'28.482 0.590
12 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.492 0.600
13 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'28.560 0.668
14 Germany Paul Maximilian Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'28.651 0.759
15 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'28.772 0.880
16 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'28.853 0.961
17 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 1'28.914 1.022
18 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'29.078 1.186
19 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'29.295 1.403
20 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'29.300 1.408
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

Previous article

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

1 h
2
Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

1 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

1 d
Latest news
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

1 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

21 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position

Sep 4, 2021
Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
F1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Sep 3, 2021
DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Archive: The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with victory

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole position

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.