Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM / Norisring Race report

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead

By:

Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz claimed a dominant victory in the penultimate DTM race of the season at Norisring, as Liam Lawson extended his points advantage with a podium.

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead

With Abt Sportsline's Kelvin van der Linde finishing a disappointing fourth after an opportunistic lunge at the start backfired, Lawson will head to Sunday's title decider with a significant 18-point advantage over the South African.

Gotz's second victory of the season keeps him well in the title hunt, just one point behind van der Linde in the championship standings and 19 adrift of championship leader Lawson.

At the start of the race, van der Linde tried to pass polesitter Lawson into the first braking zone at Turn 2 but ran too deep into the corner, leaving him wide at the exit and allowing a number of cars to come through.

As van der Linde dropped from second to seventh after brushing the barriers on the outside, Lawson came under pressure from the Winward Mercedes of Philip Ellis, who had taken a narrow line into Turn 2 after starting from fifth on the grid.

Lawson and Ellis ran side-by-side on the run down to Turn 4, with the AF Corse driver powerless to defend the lead with 18kg of ballast on his Ferrari.

Over the next few laps, Gotz was on a charge in the HRT Mercedes, dispatching a fast-starting Nick Cassidy at Turn 7 before making the same move on Cassidy's team-mate Lawson on lap 7 of 67.

In a short span of time Gotz had closed in on race leader Ellis and on lap 10 he pulled off the same overtake into the final hairpin, moving to the front of the pack for the first time in the race.

Within two laps, Gotz had pulled out a lead of over a second and he continued his advantage up front, returning to the track with a seven second gap after his pitstop on lap 23.

Despite the HRT team instructing him to slow down his pace in the second half of the race, Gotz still took the chequered flag by the best part of 10 seconds, scoring a first win in the DTM since the Lausitzring round in July.

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

While Gotz's position was never threatened once he moved into the lead of the race, the fight for second place went down to the wire between the GetSpeed Mercedes of Arjun Maini and championship leader Lawson.

Maini had slipped from fourth to sixth at the start but a rapid in-lap - 1.3s second quicker than Lawson's - and an equally quick pitstop brought him back on track in second place.

The Indian driver managed to build a small buffer up front after completing his pitstop, but Lawson managed to eat into its advantage in the final stages of the season.

Maini ultimately managed to hold on to second to claim a maiden podium in the DTM, with Lawson settling in third place in the lead AF Corse Ferrari.

However, with championship rival van der Linde finishing right behind him in fourth, Lawson remains the favourite for the title with just Sunday's race to run.

Van der Linde was always going to face an uphill battle to finish on the podium after slipping to seventh at the flag and was only able to regain one position in the first stint - when Lucas Auer ran wide at Turn 2.

A quick pitstop sequence allowed him to return to the track in a net fourth place, but he couldn't pass Lawson on track despite the Red Bull driver carrying the extra weight in his car.

Fifth place in the race went to the other AF Corse Ferrari of Cassidy, whose brilliant getaway laid the foundation of a strong result in his maiden appearance of the season.

The Kiwi didn't complete his pitstop until the final two minutes of the race and emerged right in front of rival van der Linde, but couldn't keep the Audi driver behind - the two drivers banging wheels at Turn 7.

Auer finished sixth for the Winward team ahead of GruppeM Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella, while Team Rosberg Audi's Nico Muller scored only his second points finish in four rounds with eighth.

Mucke Mercedes's Maximilian Buhk and Ellis rounded out the points scorers in ninth and 10th respectively.

After losing the lead to Gotz on lap 10, Ellis was tagged by Lawson as they went into the Turn 5 left-hander, with the contact pitching him into a half spin and leaving him tumbling down the order.

Esteban Muth was T3 Lamborghini's top finisher in 11th, while two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann failed to score a point for the third race in succession after finishing 12th. The Walkenhorst driver, who qualified on the back row, is now out of the title fight.

Elsewhere, wildcard entrant Lucas di Grassi finished 15th in the fourth Abt Sportsline Audi.

DTM Norisring - Race 1 Results - 67 laps

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'30.701  
2 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'38.352 7.651
3 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 56'38.744 8.043
4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 56'42.379 11.678
5 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 56'42.675 11.974
6 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'45.294 14.593
7 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'45.810 15.109
8 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 56'46.302 15.601
9 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'55.330 24.629
10 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 56'55.946 25.245
11 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 57'00.062 29.361
12 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 57'00.413 29.712
13 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 57'02.059 31.358
14 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 57'02.864 32.163
15 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Audi R8 LMS Evo 59'13.792 2'43.091
16 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 56'38.844 2 Laps
  Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 51'56.831 6 Laps
  United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 28'24.670 36 Laps
  South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 25'18.920 39 Laps
  Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 5'40.861 62 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Previous article

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

23 h
2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

4 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

2 h
4
Formula 1

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences

2 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

2 d
Latest news
Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead

23m
DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

1 h
Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

4 h
Kelvin van der Linde to remain in DTM with Abt for 2022
DTM

Kelvin van der Linde to remain in DTM with Abt for 2022

23 h
Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?
DTM

Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?

Oct 7, 2021
Latest videos
Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights 04:10
DTM
Oct 3, 2021

Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole Norisring
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus
DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

F1 Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates for victory as Lawson extends points lead

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

Kelvin van der Linde to remain in DTM with Abt for 2022
DTM DTM

Kelvin van der Linde to remain in DTM with Abt for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.