Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut
DTM / Monza Practice report

Monza DTM: Ellis Mercedes tops Friday practice as GT3 era begins

By:

Winward Mercedes driver Philip Ellis headed the Friday practice times for the 2021 DTM season opener at Monza, as Red Bull's Alex Albon lapped third fastest on his GT debut.

Monza DTM: Ellis Mercedes tops Friday practice as GT3 era begins

The new GT3 era of the DTM began in earnest on Friday, with two 45-minute practice sessions taking place at the Italian Formula 1 venue.

Last year’s runner-up Nico Muller set the early pace in FP1 with a time of 1m47.91 in the Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3, before Red Bull F1 reserve Albon moved to the top with a 1m47.646s aboard his AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3.

Liam Lawson then lapped the circuit just 0.024s adrift in the sister Ferrari to make it a one-two for Red Bull, with Muller remaining third.

Testing pacesetter Maximilian Gotz managed to find more time at the midpoint of the session, his time of 1m47.624s in the HRT Mercedes putting him just fractionally ahead of Albon.

Insight: The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Gotz’s lap wasn’t beaten until the second practice in the afternoon, when GT Masters regular Ellis - who skipped FP1 along with Winward Mercedes team-mate Lucas Auer - managed a 1m47.617s on his first real flyer.

There were no other improvements at the front of the field in FP2, as Ellis, Gotz, Albon and Lawson made up the combined top four - the quartet separated by just 0.071s.

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Team Abt Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde set the third fastest time in the afternoon, 0.331s off Ellis, with Arjun Maini ending up fourth in the GetSpeed Mercedes.

However, the Indian racer is under investigation after the right-rear wheel on his Mercedes-AMG GT3 was dislodged in the pitlane just as he passed a Walkenhorst mechanic, who was rolling Marco Wittmann’s BMW into the garage.

The loose wheel bounced across the fast lane and then back before coming to a rest, with Maini parking the car at the end of the pitlane. 

Wittmann, whose mechanic avoided the out-of-control tyre, ended FP2 just behind Maini in fifth with a time of 1m48.247s, as Sheldon van der Linde run finished sixth in the Rowe Racing BMW.

Esteban Muth was seventh quickest in the lead J3 Motorsport-run Lamborghini Huracan, with Auer ending up nearly a second off his team-mate in eighth. The top 10 was completed by 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller (Abt) and Maximilian Buhk, the latter substituting for Gary Paffett at the Mucke Mercedes team while the British driver is on Formula E duty.

After running near the front in FP1, Albon and Lawson propped the timesheets in the afternoon, ending up 17th and 18th in their respective Ferraris.

DTM returnee Daniel Jucandella, who finished sixth fastest in the morning for GruppeM Mercedes, didn’t take part in FP2 later in the day.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.624  
2 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'47.646 0.022
3 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'47.670 0.046
4 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.688 0.064
5 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.724 0.100
6 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.084 0.460
7 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'48.137 0.513
8 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.220 0.596
9 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.298 0.674
10 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.372 0.748
FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.617  
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.884 0.267
3 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.948 0.331
4 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.078 0.461
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'48.247 0.630
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'48.329 0.712
7 10 Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'48.477 0.860
8 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.546 0.929
9 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.562 0.945
10 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.753 1.136
Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut
Rachit Thukral
Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut Monza
DTM

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

