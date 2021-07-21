Tickets Subscribe
Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM / Lausitzring News

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM returns to action this weekend at the Lausitzring following last month's opener at Monza. Find out where to watch it and how.

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The Lausitzring is an annual fixture on the DTM calendar but this year's event will be like no other, with the series incorporating the first turn of the tri-oval into its familiar Grand Prix layout. This will create a hybrid track configuration, requiring cars to be quick on both the high-speed, banked Turn 1 and the more complicated in-field section.

The initial reaction to the refreshed layout has overwhelmingly been positive, with many expecting to go flat out through the oval part of the track in qualifying.

This should spice up the action in the DTM, which witnessed two first-time race winners at Monza last time out, with Formula 2 star Liam Lawson clinching victory for the AF Corse-run Red Bull team in Race 1 and Audi ace Kelvin van der Linde taking top honours in Sunday's race.

While undercuts proved to be extremely beneficial at the Italian venue, with the entire field making their mandatory stop before the one-third distance in the second race to prevent being passed by other cars in the pits, slower tyre warm-up means the overcut could be the strategy of choice at the Lausitzring this weekend.

Several other factors will also come into play, most notably the temperature in the southern part of the Brandenburg state where the track is located.

Lausitzring DTM session timings in the UK

The Lausitzring DTM weekend will get underway with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, offering teams a chance to sample the banked opening corner for the first time.

Qualifying will begin early on Saturday morning, followed by the first race in the afternoon at 12:30pm.

Sunday’s schedule is similar, but with qualifying starting slightly earlier at 9:10am.

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-12:45pm BST (1:00pm-1:45pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 3:05pm-3:35pm BST (4:05pm-4:35pm local)

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 9:30am-9:50am BST (10:30am-10:50am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 9:10am-9:30am BST (10:10am-10:30am local)
  • Race: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Lausitzring DTM races?

BT Sport 2 will broadcast the opening race of the weekend, with coverage starting at 12:15pm.

The second race will be shown live on BT Sport 1 at the same time on Sunday.

BT Sport will also provide live coverage of both qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Lausitzring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Lausitzring DTM races?

Both Lausitzring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Lausitzring?

Yes, the DTM will allow 10,000 fans on track each day. To purchase tickets, click here.

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
