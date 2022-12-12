Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC
DTM News

Is GT Masters doomed after ADAC's DTM takeover?

Several GT Masters team bosses have voiced their frustration at the series being given third-grade treatment in 2023 following the ADAC’s takeover of the DTM.

By:
Co-author:
James Newbold
, Autosport Plus Editor
Is GT Masters doomed after ADAC's DTM takeover?

Last week, the ADAC revealed how it will overhaul the sportscar racing landscape in Germany, having taken over the branding rights and promotion of the DTM from its previous owner ITR.

While the announcement alleviated any concerns about the future of the DTM, with the championship retaining its one-driver, sprint race format, there are potential ramifications on GT Masters, the erstwhile flagship series of the ADAC.

Chiefly, the GT Masters is expected to share the grid with LMP3 cars from the Prototype Cup Germany series as part of what has been labelled as DTM Endurance, and will no longer be the main attraction of the show.

Six-to-seven rounds will take place on the support bill for the DTM, leaving limited room for standalone events, while no platinum drivers will be allowed to contest GT Masters - again, to prioritise the all-professional DTM series.

GT Masters used to be the premier sportscar racing championship in Germany until the DTM’s switch to GT3 regulations in 2021, and the former series has already been suffering from declining entries in recent years.

Several team principals who have been regularly competing in GT Masters feel the recently-announced changes to the German GT3 landscape could make the situation even worse, and are wondering whether it will be financially feasible to continue their participation in the series.

“For me, it's completely doomed. I don't see five GT3 cars there,” said Rutronik Racing’s Fabian Plentz.

“I don't have a TV. I'm not in the box, I'm somewhere in the tent. Officially the second choice.

Teams from the series formerly known as ADAC GT Masters believe the championship will suffer as the second tier in the reorganised structure

Teams from the series formerly known as ADAC GT Masters believe the championship will suffer as the second tier in the reorganised structure

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“I had my [pit]box, and the hospitality prominently opposite [to it]. Now I'm standing who knows where in the paddock, and then I'll set up my hospitality there. What does that look like? 

“And then my guests ask: 'What's going on here now?' But then the same cars are in the pits as mine.”

ZVO team boss Philipp Zakowski added in an interview with Autosport's sister site Motorsport-Total.com: “For me, the ADAC GT Masters is more or less buried in this form and in the way we knew it.

“The costs will certainly be at least the same, if not even increase. Entering a car in the GT Masters costs around 700,000 euros if you want to do it successfully. 

“There is no longer a case for a sponsor in the future. You are now a framework series and drive behind LMP3 cars.” 

Christian Land from Audi squad Land-Motorsport was equally unhappy with the changes, adding in a statement: “This new concept is a disappointment. It’s an affront to us and a backward step for German motorsport.

“The ADAC GT Masters was a professional top series, which has now been relegated to the status of a support series.

However, not everyone is pessimistic about the changes announced by the ADAC. HRT CEO Ulrich Fritz believes the formation of DTM Endurance will allow what is currently known as GT Masters to differentiate itself from other SRO championships running the GT3 ruleset and boost the participation of amateur drivers.

“You have performance that is quite similar to GT World Challenge Sprint, a lot of regional sprint categories in the different countries, even in Germany there is GTC and then you have the GT Open,” Fritz told Autosport.

Fritz believes GT Masters was too similar to other existing offerings in Europe, such as GT World Challenge Sprint Cup

Fritz believes GT Masters was too similar to other existing offerings in Europe, such as GT World Challenge Sprint Cup

Photo by: SRO

“I just think that there was not enough distinction from ADAC GT Masters towards these other categories and this is why I think they suffered a bit in the last years with entrants. It was not because of DTM from my perspective. 

“Therefore, it's good to see that it’s clearer now, and that they can focus again on their core.

“To be honest if you are an amateur driver maybe or a pay driver, it was difficult in GT Masters in the last year because there are full pro lineups and you just get beaten up there.”

Mucke Motorsport's Stefan Mucke also put his support behind the revamp, explaining how the rebranded DTM Endurance series can offer a stepping stone for up-and-coming drivers looking for careers in both GT cars and prototype racing.

“The DTM Endurance platform which is the GT Masters and LMP3 cars can be good as a step in-between for young drivers coming up when they grew up coming in the GT4 for example,” he told Autosport.

“And I think for the youngsters in GT4, that’s quite a good platform to make the next step after GT4, jumping into that, and then they can choose if they want to run in a GT3 car preparing for DTM or GT racing internationally or an LMP car.

“LMP3 is more on an endurance direction and that makes it interesting for young drivers on their way up to have a platform in-between GT4 and DTM, or WEC, Le Mans Series on the German market.”

shares
comments
Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC
Previous article

Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC

Latest news

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024
WEC WEC

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024

A race at the Losail circuit in Qatar will replace Sebring as the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad

Oliver Turvey will remain in the Formula E paddock next season to join DS Penske as its official reserve driver, dovetailing that with a role as sporting advisor.

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down

Williams has announced that Jost Capito has stepped down as its Formula 1 boss after two years in charge.

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules

Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.