Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle Next / DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying
DTM / Spa Race report

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers

Porsche driver Dennis Olsen survived a late rain shower to clinch his maiden victory in the DTM at Spa-Francorchamps, as a puncture hurt the title prospects of Lucas Auer.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers

Olsen made a clean start from pole position in his SSR Performance Porsche to lead the field after lap 1, while Winward Mercedes driver Auer got the jump on Thomas Preining's Bernhard Porsche on the run up to Raidillon.

Auer maintained the pressure on Olsen for the entire first stint, keeping the gap under a second with a series of fastest laps. The Austrian then rolled the dice by pitting early on lap eight for his mandatory stop, but the attempted undercut backfired when a fumbled tyre change cost him at least three seconds.

This meant that Olsen could come into the pits the following lap and still come out in the net lead, while Auer was forced to repass both Laurens Vanthoor and Maximilian Gotz when they made their respective stops later in the race.

Olsen was well clear of Auer when the Mercedes suffered a sudden puncture exiting Eau Rouge, forcing him to retire.

After Auer’s exit it was his Winward team-mate Gotz who emerged as Olsen’s closest challenger. The defending champion managed to close within a second of the Norwegian with four laps to go, as a sudden bout of rain in the first sector threw a spanner in the works.

But the rain subsided quickly and Olsen was able to hang on to the top spot by just 0.818s, clinching Porsche’s second-ever victory in the DTM following Preining’s triumph at the Norisring in July.

Second nevertheless marked a first podium finish of the season for Gotz, whose previous best-result of 2022 was a fourth at the Nurburgring.

Race winner Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3-R

Race winner Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Preining made it two Porsches on the rostrum after successfully recovering from a major tank slapper at Raidillon on the opening lap that initially dropped him to ninth.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast made a sluggish start from ninth on the grid and fell to 10th place, but recovered lost ground by going long in the first stint, climbing up to fourth at the finish.

Rast’s Abt Audi team-mate Kelvin van der Linde finished a strong fifth, while Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller made it three cars from the Ingolstadt-based marque inside the top six.

Red Bull driver Felipe Fraga was classified seventh in the lead AF Corse Ferrari, while Grasser Lamborghini’s Mirko Bortolotti charged from 20th on the grid to finish eighth, making most of his moves in tricky conditions in the final laps of the race.

Walkenhorst BMW’s Marco Wittmann followed Bortolotti after his own poor qualifying, moving up to ninth on the final lap after overtaking Fraga's team-mate Nick Cassidy and David Schumacher in the third Winward Mercedes.

Cassidy eventually picked up the final point in 10th, while Schumacher just held off championship leader Sheldon van der Linde - who had qualified down in 22nd - for 11th at the flag.

With just five races to go, Schubert BMW driver van der Linde continues to lead the championship on 110 points, with Rast now level with Bortolotti on 93 points.

Auer would have moved up to 103 points had he not retired from the race while running in second.

DTM Spa Race 1 Results (23 laps)

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R 54'34.994  
2 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 54'35.812 0.818
3 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R 54'41.966 6.972
4 Germany René Rast Audi R8 LMS Evo II 54'51.121 16.127
5 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 54'55.766 20.772
6 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 54'56.096 21.102
7 Brazil Felipe Fraga Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 54'57.498 22.504
8 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 55'02.630 27.636
9 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 55'04.313 29.319
10 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 55'04.990 29.996
11 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 55'06.110 31.116
12 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 55'06.168 31.174
13 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M4 GT3 55'06.414 31.420
14 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 55'06.660 31.666
15 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 55'07.534 32.540
16 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 55'07.811 32.817
17 Germany Marius Zug Audi R8 LMS Evo II 55'10.690 35.696
18 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 55'10.797 35.803
19 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 55'34.310 59.316
20 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 56'03.287 1'28.293
21 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo II 56'42.877 2'07.883
22 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 53'48.738 1 Lap
  Canada Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38'05.256 7 Laps
  Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40'03.143 7 Laps
  Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 35'43.859 9 Laps
  Belgium Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R 31'19.378 10 Laps
  Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 GT3 17'25.188 16 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle
Previous article

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle
Next article

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout Spa
DTM

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying Spa
DTM

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout

Nick Cassidy survived a final lap shootout to secure his maiden DTM victory at Spa over Sheldon van der Linde, as Rene Rast suffered a painful retirement following a puncture.

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

Rene Rast took advantage of drying conditions to seal his second pole position of the 2022 season at Spa, edging out championship leader Sheldon van der Linde by just 0.044s.

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers

Porsche driver Dennis Olsen survived a late rain shower to clinch his maiden victory in the DTM at Spa-Francorchamps, as a puncture hurt the title prospects of Lucas Auer.

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle

Dennis Olsen led a front row lockout for Porsche in DTM qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, as championship protagonists Sheldon van der Linde and Mirko Bortolotti struggled to 22nd and 20th respectively.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.