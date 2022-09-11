Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers Next / DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout
DTM / Spa Qualifying report

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

Rene Rast took advantage of drying conditions to seal his second pole position of the 2022 season at Spa, edging out championship leader Sheldon van der Linde by just 0.044s.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

With the track still damp after overnight showers, the entire field initially headed out on wet tyres for their first runs in the 20-minute pole shootout.

It was the Red Bull Ferrari of Nick Cassidy that set the early pace, leading the Porsche of Saturday race winner Dennis Olsen with a time of 2m28.459s.

Going into the second half of the session, the track had dried out sufficiently for some drivers to gamble on slick rubber, with reigning champion Maximilian Gotz the first to make the switch in his Winward Mercedes.

The Abt Audi of last year’s GT Masters champion Ricardo Feller followed suit and went more than a second quicker than Cassidy’s benchmark with a 2m27.190s, making it clear that slicks were now the tyres to be on.

As the track continued to dry out, a flurry of quick laps followed, with a new driver moving to the top spot every 30 seconds.

It soon turned into a race of who could be the last to cross the finish line, and three-time champion Rast timed his run perfectly, posting a rapid time of 2m23.424s at the death of the session to seal pole position.

The Abt Audi driver ended up just 0.044s ahead of van der Linde's Schubert BMW, the South African appearing set for his third pole position of the year until Rast overhauled him with a late flier.

Behind the two championship contenders, Cassidy secured his best qualifying result in DTM with a time of 2m23.476s in his AF Corse Ferrari, just 0.052s shy off the top spot.

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

GruppeM driver Mikael Greinier was Mercedes’ top qualifier in fourth, ahead of team-mate Maro Engel and fellow AMG GT3 driver Gotz, while Feller had to settle for seventh despite his early heroics on slick tyres.

Thomas Preining put his Team Bernhard 75 Porsche up to eighth, while Grasser’s Clemens Schmid was the only Lamborghini driver inside the top 10 in ninth.

After retiring from Saturday's race while running second with a puncture, Gotz's Winward team-mate Lucas Auer rounded out the top 10 as Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Audi) and Felipe Fraga (Red Bull Ferrari) qualified right behind him in 11th and 12th respectively.

Mirko Bortolotti’s title hopes took another blow as he struggled to 22nd in qualifying in his Grasser Lamborghini with a time that was nearly 3s off the pace. He'll start one spot ahead of Olsen, who tumbled back to 23rd.

DTM Spa Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Germany René Rast Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'23.424  
2 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 2'23.468 0.044
3 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 2'23.476 0.052
4 Canada Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'23.703 0.279
5 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'23.966 0.542
6 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'24.041 0.617
7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'24.163 0.739
8 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'24.246 0.822
9 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2'24.556 1.132
10 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'24.593 1.169
11 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'24.604 1.180
12 Brazil Felipe Fraga Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 2'24.940 1.516
13 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 2'24.940 1.516
14 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 GT3 2'24.994 1.570
15 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'25.113 1.689
16 Germany Marius Zug Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'25.258 1.834
17 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'25.347 1.923
18 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'25.453 2.029
19 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'25.741 2.317
20 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'25.892 2.468
21 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M4 GT3 2'26.196 2.772
22 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2'26.237 2.813
23 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'26.385 2.961
24 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2'27.552 4.128
25 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2'27.650 4.226
26 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2'29.256 5.832
27 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2'32.494 9.070
View full results
 
shares
comments
DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers
Previous article

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers
Next article

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout Spa
DTM

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers Spa
DTM

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Cassidy claims maiden win after final lap shootout

Nick Cassidy survived a final lap shootout to secure his maiden DTM victory at Spa over Sheldon van der Linde, as Rene Rast suffered a painful retirement following a puncture.

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Rast claims last-gasp pole in drying qualifying

Rene Rast took advantage of drying conditions to seal his second pole position of the 2022 season at Spa, edging out championship leader Sheldon van der Linde by just 0.044s.

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Olsen beats Gotz to first victory through showers

Porsche driver Dennis Olsen survived a late rain shower to clinch his maiden victory in the DTM at Spa-Francorchamps, as a puncture hurt the title prospects of Lucas Auer.

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle
DTM DTM

DTM Spa: Olsen takes Porsche's first pole as title contenders struggle

Dennis Olsen led a front row lockout for Porsche in DTM qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, as championship protagonists Sheldon van der Linde and Mirko Bortolotti struggled to 22nd and 20th respectively.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.