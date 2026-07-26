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Race report
DTM Oschersleben

DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory after Manthey pitstop mistake

Mirko Bortolotti wins the second DTM race in Oschersleben, profiting from a poor pitstop for Thomas Preining

Sönke Brederlow
Published:
Mirko Bortolotti, TGI Team by GRT Lamborghini Temerario GT3

Mirko Bortolotti has been gifted victory in the second DTM race in Oschersleben as the Grasser Lamborghini driver worked his way up to second place with an overcut at the first pitstop and then benefited from a botched pitstop by Manthey Porsche for Thomas Preining.

Preining suffered double disappointment as he also lost second place to Winward Mercedes' Maro Engel, and just about held off Marco Wittmann in the Schubert BMW for third place.

Polesitter Preining initially held the lead after a battle with Luca Engstler and by the time the first pitstop window opened, Preining – who, following his victory the previous day, had to race with 20kg of success ballast – had already built up a lead of just over a second.

But it was Bortolotti who benefited from a late first stop and moved into the victory fight. Despite a light rain shower at the halfway point of the race Bortolotti managed to reduce the gap to leader Preining to less than one second.

But it was the second pitstop which proved decisive. The top four came in together for the final tyre change, but Preining's stop went wrong due to a problem with the left-rear tyre.

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol Mercedes-AMG EVO GT3

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol Mercedes-AMG EVO GT3

Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

The Manthey Porsche driver lost valuable time in the pits and, as a result, dropped back to third place.

Bortolotti duly defended the lead from Engel to take victory, but second place was enough for the Winward Mercedes driver to extend his lead in the DTM standings to 21 points over Nicki Thiim.

DTM Oschersleben - Race 2 results

RACE2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Italy M. Bortolotti TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT 19 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 0

-

   2 25
2 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0

3.027

   2 20
3 Austria T. Preining Manthey Racing 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 0

3.431

   2 16
4 Germany M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

3.640

   2 13
5 Germany L. Engstler Red Bull Team Abt 130 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 0

5.467

   2 11
6 India A. Maini HRT Ford Performance 36 Ford Mustang GT3 Evo 0

8.103

   2 10
7 South Africa K. van der Linde Schubert Motorsport 3 BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

10.362

   2 9
8 Switzerland R. Feller Manthey Racing 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 0

11.594

   2 8
9 France J. Gounon Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0

18.372

   2 7
10 Italy M. Cairoli Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

18.803

   2 6
11
B. Buus Land-Motorsport
 29 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 0

19.146

   2 5
12 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0

19.997

   2 4
13 Denmark N. Thiim Comtoyou Racing 7 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo 0

20.672

   2 3
14 Italy M. Mapelli Red Bull Team Abt 10 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 0

21.159

   2 2
15
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
 69 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

22.027

   2 1
16
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
 25 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

22.369

   2  
17 Germany T. Glock Dörr Motorsport 16 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

22.736

   2  
18
T. Kalender Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0

23.987

   2  
dnf
N. Baert Comtoyou Racing
 8 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo 0

 

   3  
dnf
F. Wiebelhaus HRT Ford Performance
 64 Ford Mustang GT3 Evo 0

 

   2  
View full results

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Previous article DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins, Thiim loses points lead to Engel

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