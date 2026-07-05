Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
DTM Norisring

DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

Nicki Thiim repeats his previous day's victory at the Norisring to grabs the overall lead in the DTM

Sönke Brederlow
Published:
DTM Race Norisring 2: Thiim Takes Second Win and DTM Championship Lead

Nicki Thiim enjoyed a perfect weekend at the Norisring with a double victory and with it the DTM championship lead.

Polesitter Thiim defended his lead several times during the race against HRT Ford youngster Finn Wiebelhaus, but the 20-year-old found no way past and had to settle for second, with Lucas Auer taking third for the Landgraf Mercedes squad.

The safety car was called early on after several rear-end collisions in the midfield which left debris scattered across the track.

Among the biggest sufferers of the chaos were Maro Engel, who damaged the front section of his Winward Mercedes.

In the following laps, the rain became increasingly heavy, but none of the drivers took the risk of switching to rain tyres before the pitstop window opened and risked losing time. A collision between Emil Frey Ferrari's Matteo Cairoli and Marco Mapelli in the Abt Lamborghini required another safety car period, which then turned into a red flag due to the conditions.

During the 10-minute pause, all teams were able to switch to rain tyres and undertake running repairs, before a restart took place after two laps behind the safety car.

DTM Qualifying Norisring 2: BMW and Porsche at the back again for Thiim pole

DTM Qualifying Norisring 2: BMW and Porsche at the back again for Thiim pole

Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

At the front, Wiebelhaus sensed his chance and put Thiim under pressure, but his attack was unsuccessful. Further back, Timo Glock had to park his Dorr -McLaren after touching the 'Wall of Champions'" and damaging the rear suspension.

Wiebelhaus was among the first drivers to switch to slicks when the track dried sufficiently, with Thiim pitting three laps later and got back out directly in front of the HRT Ford driver.

By the time the second pitstop window opened, Wiebelhaus had to drop back again. Both the Ford driver and race leader Thiim waited significantly longer than the competition for their second stop, with the pursuer again making the first move.

Wiebelhaus' possible undercut did not pay off for the second time due to a slow stop by the HRT team, meaning the Dane remained in the lead and duly took his third victory in the DTM.

Thanks to his double victory Thiim leads the overall standings by nine points from Lucas Auer, while Maro Engel has dropped to third place, two further points back..

After the heavy crash in the first race on Saturday, only 19 drivers took the start on Sunday: Maximilian Paul (Grasser Lamborghini) and Kelvin van der Linde (Schubert BMW) were unable to contest the Sunday race due to their injuries and the severe damage to their cars, respectively.

DTM Norisring - Race 2 results

 Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Nicki Thiim Aston Martin 1:10'22.199  
2 Finn Wiebelhaus Ford 1:10'23.086 0.887
3 Lucas Auer Mercedes 1:10'27.952 5.753
4 Arjun Maini Ford 1:10'30.616 8.417
5 Jules Gounon Mercedes 1:10'31.377 9.178
6 T.Vermeulen Ferrari 1:10'32.138 9.939
7 Maro Engel Mercedes 1:10'33.492 11.293
8 Bastian Buus Porsche 1:10'36.755 14.556
9 Thomas Preining Porsche 1:10'40.329 18.130
10 Marco Wittmann BMW 1:10'41.101 18.902
11 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1:10'43.927 21.728
12 Ricardo Feller Porsche 1:10'44.750 22.551
13 Ben Dörr McLaren 1:10'46.430 24.231
14 Tom Kalender Mercedes 1:10'49.476 27.277
15 Nicolas Baert Aston Martin 1:10'58.328 36.129
16 Luca Engstler Lamborghini 1:10'59.801 37.602
DNF
(17) Marco Mapelli Lamborghini 45'30.546 Retirement
(18) Timo Glock McLaren 31'50.320 Retirement
(17) Matteo Cairoli Ferrari 8'44.105 Retirement
  K.van der Linde BMW - Withdrawn
  Maximilian Paul Lamborghini - Withdrawn

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

Top Comments
More from
Sönke Brederlow

DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

DTM
DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari's Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

DTM
DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari's Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes fortunate maiden win for Lamborghini Temerario GT3

DTM
DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes fortunate maiden win for Lamborghini Temerario GT3
More from
Nicki Thiim

Daytona 24 Hours: Porsche holds on for third consecutive win

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Daytona 24 Hours: Porsche holds on for third consecutive win

Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini

DTM
DTM
Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin

DTM
DTM
Norisring
Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin

Latest news

Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP