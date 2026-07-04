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Race report
DTM Norisring

DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

Aston Martin finally triumphed in the DTM with Nicki Thiim prevailing in a red-flagged Norisring race

Sönke Brederlow
Published:
DTM race Norisring 1: Thiim takes first Aston victory after horror crash

Nicki Thiim took Aston Martin's first victory in the DTM at the Norisring, triumphing from pole position in a red-flagged race.

The lengthy interruption was caused by a hefty accident involving Kelvin van der Linde and Maximilian Paul.

Paul lost control of his Grasser-entered Lamborghini under braking ahead of the Grundig hairpin and slammed into the guardrail before sliding across the track and hitting the BMW at high speed. Both drivers were taken to hospital for further examination.

Earlier, the start of the race was smooth as Thiim defended the lead from Maro Engel (Winward-Mercedes), although Marco Wittmann's BMW picked up a puncture and eventually retired.

Tom Kalender triggered the first safety car intervention of the race when he crashed into the 'Wall of Champions', damaging his rear suspension, with his Mercedes ending up in the middle of the track. The opening of the pitstop window was consequently delayed.

A perfect pitstop by the Comtoyou team allowed Thiim to retain the lead, but Engel was the fastest driver on track and was catching the Dane when the race was red-flagged.

Meanwhile, Timo Glock was struck by further drama as a fault was detected on his Doerr-entered McLaren, on top of an oil leak – which may have led to Paul's off.

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The race ended with a 15-minute sprint, with Thiim defending his lead from Engel, with Arjun Maini and Thomas Preining following. However, the Manthey-Porsche driver was successively overtaken by Lucas Auer, Thierry Vermeulen, Finn Wiebelhaus, Jules Gounon and Mirko Bortolotti.

Thiim's victory was the second in his DTM career, again at the Norisring. He is only the 15th driver to win with different brands in the German championship, following in his own father's footsteps – Kurt Thiim triumphed with Rover, BMW and Mercedes.

Second-placed Engel extended his lead in the standings ahead of Sunday's race, which is scheduled at 1:30pm.

Norisring - Race 1 results

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Denmark N. Thiim Comtoyou Racing 7 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo 63

1:50'55.938

   1 25
2 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 63

+0.587

1:50'56.525

 0.587 1 20
3 India A. Maini HRT Ford Performance 36 Ford Mustang GT3 Evo 63

+3.182

1:50'59.120

 2.595 1 16
4 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 63

+3.826

1:50'59.764

 0.644 1 13
5
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
 69 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 63

+11.346

1:51'07.284

 7.520 1 11
6
F. Wiebelhaus HRT Ford Performance
 64 Ford Mustang GT3 Evo 63

+12.237

1:51'08.175

 0.891 1 10
7 France J. Gounon Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 63

+13.612

1:51'09.550

 1.375 1 9
8 Italy M. Bortolotti TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT 19 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 63

+14.506

1:51'10.444

 0.894 1 8
9 Austria T. Preining Manthey Racing 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 63

+16.220

1:51'12.158

 1.714 1 7
10
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
 25 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 63

+17.355

1:51'13.293

 1.135 1 6
11 Italy M. Cairoli Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 63

+18.185

1:51'14.123

 0.830 1 5
12 Switzerland R. Feller Manthey Racing 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 63

+18.901

1:51'14.839

 0.716 1 4
13
B. Buus Land-Motorsport
 29 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) 63

+19.497

1:51'15.435

 0.596 1 3
14 Germany L. Engstler Red Bull Team Abt 130 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 63

+19.726

1:51'15.664

 0.229 1 2
15
N. Baert Comtoyou Racing
 8 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo 63

+20.715

1:51'16.653

 0.989 1 1
16 Italy M. Mapelli Red Bull Team Abt 10 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 63

+26.057

1:51'21.995

 5.342 1  
dnf Germany T. Glock Dörr Motorsport 16 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 36

27 Laps

   1  
dnf Germany P. Maximilian TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT 63 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 34

29 Laps

   1  
dnf South Africa K. van der Linde Schubert Motorsport 3 BMW M4 GT3 Evo 33

30 Laps

   1  
dnf
T. Kalender Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 14

49 Laps

      
dnf Germany M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 Evo 4

59 Laps

   2  
View full results

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