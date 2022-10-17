Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM News

Bortolotti "proud" how Lamborghini fought against German giants in DTM

Mirko Bortolotti says he and the factory-supported Grasser Lamborghini team can be “proud” of what they achieved in their first season in the DTM despite coming short of winning the title.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Bortolotti "proud" how Lamborghini fought against German giants in DTM

After scoring a podium finish in a wildcard outing last year with T3 Motorsport, Bortolotti joined the DTM for the full 2022 season with the Grasser Racing team, which withdrew from all other championships to focus entirely on the German series.

Leading a four-car line-up that also included Rolf Ineichen, Alessio Deledda and Clemens Schmid, Bortolotti scored five podiums and one pole position over the course of the season, replicating the kind of pace he had shown in other GT3 championships over the years.

The Italian was also in the thick of the championship battle until the final weekend of the season, eventually ending up fourth in the standings behind champion Sheldon van der Linde (BMW), Lucas Auer (Mercedes) and Rene Rast (Audi).

While admitting that he lost crucial points for a variety of reasons, including some unforced errors, Bortolotti said he is extremely satisfied with how he and Grasser performed in 2022 with works support from Lamborghini.

“I'm really proud of the work we have done,” the 32-year-old told Autosport.

“We shouldn't forget we are a small brand fighting with the big ones, German ones especially. This is something that sometimes is forgotten. I think it is definitely something we have to take as a positive point.

“We all had some ups and downs, everyone in the field. And it was pretty much clear to me that it would be that way with the quality of the field and how many potential contenders there were in the championship. 

“Generally, a really positive season. For sure there is always something you can improve on. Especially the last two rounds [for us].

Podium: Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team

Podium: Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“At Red Bull Ring, if we had done a really good pitstop we would have been fighting for the win for sure. On Saturday [at Hockenheim] it was the same, with the strategy that didn't go our way. So a little bit of bad luck. 

“It’s part of the game and there's not much else that we can say. The team has done a great job, Lamborghini as well. I'm really happy with myself as well and that's it. 

“At the end of the day, we are P4. We could have been fighting for a bit more, especially on Sunday. I was en route to a pole lap but there was a red flag.”

Bortolotti was super-consistent in the first four rounds of the season, establishing a nine-point lead in the standings over eventual champion van der Linde after the Norisring event in July.

However, his championship challenge was derailed by a series of poor results when the season resumed after the summer break, including a collision with Red Bull’s Felipe Fraga while chasing him for victory at the Nurburgring.

A red flag while he was on a rapid lap in Hockenheim qualifying was the final nail in the coffin, ending his hopes of making Lamborghini the first non-German manufacturer to win a title in DTM since 1993.

But Bortolotti feels it wouldn’t be fair to compare his recent results to what he achieved earlier in the year, and insists there was no drop in the team’s performance in the second half of the season despite what the scorecard might suggest.

Asked if he was disappointed with the outcome of the championship given how strong he was in the first half of the campaign, the factory Lamborghini driver said: “No, we kept performing exactly the same way, even better than the first half - but we just didn't collect it the second half, that's the difference. It's not about the performance.

“The Nurburgring was a bad weekend, we don’t have to talk about it. Spa was a really bad weekend as well, for other reasons.

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3, Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, crash

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3, Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, crash

Photo by: DTM

“The way we went into the second half of the year, let's not forget how we ended up there. So there were performances in the first half of the season that were outstanding and that is also why we were in the position [to fight for the title].

“So it is easy to see only the downside, but at the end of the day I always say you can only judge the full season and not only half a season.”

An overall champion in the Blancpain GT series and a two-time class winner in the Daytona 24 Hours, Bortolotti said he enjoyed his first season in the DTM but it is up to Lamborghini to decide whether he would return to the championship for another assault at the title in 2023.

His development duties for the 2024 Lamborghini LMDh project will have no impact on his racing programme next year, with the Italian again expected to compete in a full season of racing across a wide variety of championships and enduros.

“For sure, we all know about the importance of the championship,” he said. “It has been great to be here, great to be here with Lamborghini and represent our brand in this championship. 

“There are things that I enjoyed and there are other things that I enjoyed a bit less but overall I would say definitely it's been really positive to be here. I enjoy it.

“It's not my decision [to continue in DTM or not]. I drive whatever Lamborghini wants me to drive. I think there are many really nice championships, I really like them all.

“In the end, it's up to them what would be most strategic for the brand. That's where they will put me.”

shares
comments
New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
Previous article

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision Bahrain
WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years Hockenheimring
DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Mirko Bortolotti More
Mirko Bortolotti
Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge Nurburgring
DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race
DTM

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race

Bortolotti explains "crucial" tyre-saving strategy that aided Imola podium charge Imola
DTM

Bortolotti explains "crucial" tyre-saving strategy that aided Imola podium charge

Grasser Racing More
Grasser Racing
Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault

Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars
DTM

Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars

Latest news

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti will make his 18th entry at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 after securing backing from the KULR Technology Group.

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia
General General

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia

The Autosport International show is partnering with Sir Jackie Stewart to open a photographic art gallery, with fans voting for their favourite motorsport memories as part of a fundraising campaign for Racing Against Dementia.

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA to act "at pace" and come down hard on Formula 1's cost cap rule breakers, declaring that overspending "constitutes cheating".

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”

Aleix Espargaro says the results Ducati is able to achieve in MotoGP now are “ridiculous” and “frustrating” to deal with following the Australian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.